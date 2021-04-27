If the Lobos women’s soccer team has been anything this season, it’s resilient.
Time and again throughout what has been an unprecedented run, the University of New Mexico has overcome numerous obstacles and come out the other side better than ever.
On Tuesday in Wilson, N.C., the Lobos had their coach wishing they’d start adopting a different characteristic.
“I told these guys that everybody keeps complimenting them on their resilience, but it would be really awesome to not have it tested every week,” said UNM coach Heather Dyche after her Lobos won in penalty kicks against Navy in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Lobos (11-1) advance to Friday’s second round to face the tournament’s No. 4 seed, TCU. Tuesday’s win was not only the school’s first in the history of the tournament, it was the first time any women’s team from New Mexico had won a match on the NCAA’s biggest stage.
The Lobos gave up the first goal barely 29 seconds into Tuesday’s match before Alesia Garcia’s equalizer in the 71st minute sent the game to overtime. Two scoreless periods led to penalty kicks, where UNM made each of its final four tries and goalkeeper Emily Johnson turned away two of the four shots she faced to clinch the win.
“We keep breaking records this year,” Garcia said in a postgame Zoom call with local media, during which her celebrating teammates repeatedly distracted her as she spoke. “We definitely are together each game and we, as you can see, make each other smile and we do it with happiness and enjoyment like usual. Goofy girls.”
In spotting the Midshipmen (4-5-1) the early lead, the Lobos put the pressure on Navy goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher by peppering her with 18 shots. That included a direct kick from Gwen Maly as time expired in regulation. Maly was awarded the kick just outside the box, giving UNM a shot to walk the game off before overtime. Her right-footed attempt sailed a few feet over the crossbar to keep Navy alive.
In the shootout, Johnson was rock solid. Navy’s first attempt bounced off the crossbar and in, but the 6-foot-1 redshirt senior stopped two of the next three attempts to win it.
“This team doesn’t stop fighting for one second,” Johnson said.
The idea of going into penalty kicks to save the team’s season didn’t phase Johnson.
“In my career here, we have been in quite a few big-time PK shootouts,” she said. “Never nervous, just ready. Going into PK’s, I lock in and focus on the ball and the shooter. We’ve been practicing these throughout our practices, so I knew that my team had their shots on lockdown.”
Johnson’s final save came on a diving stop to her right on Navy’s Emily Keast. Up 3-2 entering the final round, UNM turned to Madi Hirschman to clinch it. She did just that, driving an untouched chest-high shot into the back right corner that sent the entire Lobos bench racing onto the field to celebrate.
Everyone in the facility saw it — everyone, that is, except for Dyche. She said she couldn’t bring herself to watch the final moments play out despite telling her team in the huddle before PKs that Johnson would make the saves needed to win the game.
“I had no clue whether it went in or not,” Dyche said. “All I know is the team stormed the field so that was my way of knowing.”
While the team was told to pack for three weeks since the national championship match isn’t until May 17, Dyche joked she might not make it that far.
“I might not be leaving Wilson, N.C., intact at this rate,” she said. “It’s just emotionally exhausting, especially when you want so badly for a team to be successful.”
Dyche said she has leaned on the relationships she’s built with two other New Mexico soccer coaching icons; United head coach Troy Lesesne and former UNM men’s coach Jeremy Fishbein. Dyche said she has picked Lesesne’s brain for strategic advice and turned to Fishbein for his advice about how to handle the rigors of a postseason run.
“Jeremy just said to enjoy it,” she said. “It’s not very typical that New Mexico gets to perform at this stage, and it’s not. We haven’t been here in a decade. Tonight, this is the first time UNM women’s soccer’s ever won a first-round game, so to not get so wrapped up in the coaching piece of it that you forget to take a deep breath and enjoy it. I thought that was great advice.”
Lesesne was the first of more than 280 texts Dyche had waiting on her phone immediately after the game, a number that kept rising with every minute that passed.
Each step from here on out gets exponentially tougher for the Lobos. TCU (11-1-1) was the Big 12 regular season champion and has won eight in a row. The Horned Frogs’ roster includes a number of national team-level players, Dyche said.
As usual, UNM won’t flinch.
“It’s all in what you want to do with this, right,” Dyche said. “I think in soccer, the great thing about it is that any team can win at any time and that’s a little bit different than other sports. You need a little bit of luck and we’ll need some luck against TCU but we’re going to give them hell. That’s what we’re going to do.”
