And now, a chance to hit the brakes and get some rest.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team took care of business with a 79-65 win at Wyoming on Saturday afternoon, winning its fourth straight game and improving to 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference. At 9-2, the Lobos continue their best start in six years.
Four players finished in double figures, led by Corey Manigault’s 18 points and seven rebounds. Point guard JJ Caldwell had eight points, nine assists and 10 rebounds while Carlton Bragg had 15 points and 15 rebounds with three blocked shots.
UNM now gets a week off as players head into final exams starting Monday. The next four games are all at home, and the Lobos have a pair of one-week breaks between now and the resumption of MWC play on New Year’s Day.
“Right now I’m just going to try and enjoy being 2-0,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir during his postgame appearance on KKOB-AM radio. “It’s fun to get a conference win. I told the guys before the game, it’s hard to understand the magnitude of this game right now, but in February, March, this game means a lot, and we have to take that urgency to it.”
Wyoming led only once, taking a 3-2 lead in the first three minutes. The Lobos led by 11 at the half and by as many as 20 in the second half.
They overcame a rough game for JaQuan Lyle. The starting guard and UNM’s top scorer had as many turnovers (six) as he had made shots (three) and assists (three) combined. He was also just 3-for-12 shooting.
“I think it’s new territory for him and us because he is the [opponent’s] game plan,” Weir said. “He gets game-planned different ways. Some people put little guys on him and front him, other guys put bigger guys on him in space and help with different guys.”
Weir’s biggest adjustment was starting the second half with both of his big men, Bragg and Manigualt, on the floor at the same time, subbing Manigault for Vance Jackson in the rotation. Jackson played just 16 minutes and struggled once again, finishing with just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.
The switch to the bigs countered Wyoming’s offensive game plan of taking a lot of shots from close range while giving UNM an opportunity to play zone at the other end of the floor.
“That’s probably the only team we’ll see that plays the paint more than we do,” Weir said. “They just pack that thing in there and they force you to shoot 3s.”
The Lobos attempted 17 shots from beyond the arc, making just five. They also committed 19 turnovers, many of them with sloppy play when the outcome was no longer in doubt.
The Cowboys (3-7, 0-2) finished with 10 3-pointers, the fifth time a UNM opponent has reached double figures on made 3-point attempts. Hunter Maldonado led them in scoring with 27 points.
Weir said he wasn’t entirely happy with the way the Lobos closed out the game. Bad shot selection and a number of bad passes gave him plenty to think about – but not enough to lose his temper with his team.
“At the end of the day, they get a 14-point win on the road in conference,” he said. “We’ll talk about it, we’ll learn from it but I’m not going to start turning it into World War III in our locker room.”
GAME NOTES
Wyoming retired the number of Cowboys legend Fennis Dembo, one of the favorite enemies of Lobo basketball fans from the late 1980s. He was the cornerstone of some of the best Wyoming teams, playing guard for a team that garnered the preseason cover of Sports Illustrated and visited The Pit as the No. 5-ranked team in the country on Jan. 9, 1988. That game capped a wild week for UNM, which beat then No. 1 Arizona on Jan. 2, then beat Dembo’s Cowboys a week later. … Lyle had 13 points and Makuach Maluach 12 in Saturday’s game. … The Lobos host New Mexico State next weekend in The Pit.
LOBOS WOMEN
UNM lost its second straight game, dropping a 73-66 decision to visiting Wyoming on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. Aisia Robertson and Jayla Everett had 14 points apiece for New Mexico (6-3, 0-2).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.