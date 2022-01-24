A meeting between the Mountain West’s best and worst teams had the result you probably would have expected.
Facing San Jose State, which entered Monday’s game in The Pit as the only winless team in conference play as the midway point of the league schedule approaches, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team made a keen discovery in route to an 87-57 rout of the Spartans.
The Lobos, it seems, actually do have a bench.
With 13 players on the active roster, Monday’s game afforded the rare opportunity for every one of them to get off the bench and get a little playing time. On most nights, the Lobos stick to six or possibly seven players in the regular rotation, one led by a starting five of all seniors.
In this game, those reserves accounted for 40 of the team’s points and 23 of its 43 rebounds. That included 14 points from freshman Viane Cumber and 10 rebounds from classmate Aniyah Augmon. On average, those two log 20 minutes between them per game. On Monday, they teamed up for 38.
“I thought the bench was good,” said UNM coach Mike Bradbury. “You know, I thought they were better than the first group, so I’m happy. I keep telling you guys they’re good players, it’s just hard to get them in when the games are really close. They got good minutes today, and it was well deserved.”
The Lobos improve to 17-4 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain West. They head to UNLV on Thursday for a fight between the conference’s top two teams. Riding a five-game winning streak that is topped only by UNM’s eight straight, the Rebels are 15-4 overall and 7-1 in league play.
The Lobos erased any doubt of a letdown early in Monday’s game. They’d played just two days before and were dealing with a calf injury to guard Jaedyn De La Cerda. Following last Saturday’s win over Fresno State, Bradbury said he didn’t expect anyone to be tired or to be overlooking San Jose State, a team that is now 3-15 and alone in last place at 0-7.
After spotting the Spartans the game’s first bucket, the Lobos rattled off 11 unanswered points to take control. The lead grew to 11 before the end of the first quarter and 25 before halftime.
By then the starters were spending much of their time on the bench as the younger, less-used players got their chance.
The team’s leading scorer was starter Shaiquel McGruder with 18 points. She played somewhat sparingly in the win against Fresno State, a game where part of the postgame media session saw Bradbury questioned her readiness to play.
She responded by hitting 9 of 14 shots from the field and finishing with four blocked shots, three steals and five rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. She was the only starter to reach double figures in scoring.
NOTES
Only three teams have ever gone undefeated in MWC play during the regular season; Utah (2000-01 and 2007-08), and Colorado State (2015-16). UNM has 10 games left on its schedule, five of which are in The Pit where the Lobos are unbeaten thus far (10-0). … The Lobos will remain on the road until the weekend. They visit San Diego State (9-9, 3-4) on Saturday, then return home for their next three games against Colorado State, Wyoming and Air Force. Of their next five opponents, UNLV is the only one currently above .500 in the Mountain West standings.
