ALBUQUERQUE — The steady rise of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team continued with a 76-55 win at home over North Dakota State on Saturday night in The Pit. It was the team’s second game in as many days in the ongoing Lobo Classic.

Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 19 points and another close call with a double-double for forward Josiah Allick. His 10 points and nine rebounds helped UNM dominate the game in the paint as it outscored the Bison 38-18 in the post.

The difference in the game, said Lobos coach Richard Pitino, was cutting down on turnovers and limiting North Dakota State’s second-chance points. The Bison managed to keep the game close in the first half by forcing eight UNM miscues. The also made the most of those offensive rebounds.

