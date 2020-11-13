Under a cloud of fake smoke and the familiar Zia flag leading the way, the University of New Mexico football team will race across a freshly painted end zone and onto a manicured field Saturday afternoon to the sound of adoring fans and, if they're lucky, the school fight song.
Around the stadium will be cherry and silver signs with the school name and logo. The goal posts will be wrapped in Lobo padding, the yard sticks and game-day equipment straight out of storage in Albuquerque.
But this isn't home, at least not in the literal sense.
Two weeks ago, the Lobos packed their bags and said goodbye to University Stadium and the rest of New Mexico, apparently destined to spend the remainder of the 2020 season a time zone to the west in Las Vegas, Nev. Given refuge by Mountain West Conference rival the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, they've taken up residence in the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Henderson, Nev., and assumed control of Sam Boyd Stadium.
"This is what it takes," UNM Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs David Williams said. "People are making it work, finding a way to make it work at home and make the most of this situation out here. It's not just the people here, but everyone back home."
Forced out of Albuquerque by the relentless spread of the global pandemic and the resulting public health orders by New Mexico's governor which restricted groups to five people or less, UNM's football team is now a traveling band of nomads navigating a unique situation. Barring an unlikely return to Albuquerque for home games Dec. 5 and 12, the Lobos are poised to become the first college team to play a season outside of its own state.
Taking up temporary residence in the Hilton Lake Las Vegas, Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez said it costs about $70,000 a week to keep the team on the road. The final price tag could easily reach $350,000 to $400,000, a minimal expense, he said, in order to reap the investment of a lucrative TV rights deal between the Mountain West and its broadcast partners Fox and CBS.
"To get our share of what could be $3 [million] or $3.5 million, plus another million or million and a half from the [College Football Playoff], we have to have a team on the field," Nuñez said.
Williams said the team can generate an additional $125,000 in multimedia rights inventory per game, proving that nothing drives the college sports engine quite like football.
Of course, none of that is news.
Passing the time
Life inside UNM's Las Vegas bubble is surprisingly simple. Boring, even.
"Yeah, there's not much to do except watch TV or study, you know?" quarterback Tevaka Tuioti said. "It's not like they let us go to the Strip or anything."
Most of the food is prepackaged and made off site. Players file into an empty Hilton ballroom, grab a boxed meal and a bag of salad, then head back to their rooms to eat in private. The team is holed up in a separate wing of the Hilton, well away from other guests and most of the staff.
“It’s a wild experience,” coach Danny Gonzales said. “The hotel doesn’t want them walking around.”
There’s limited activity to fill the downtime. If players aren't at practice, in study hall, in meetings or getting medical attention, they’re in their rooms. Gonzales said they've gotten creative with killing the boredom.
Several brought Xboxes and PlayStations. Since players aren’t allowed to drift from one room to another, gaming tournaments between rooms have become commonplace.
Bed checks are around 9:30 p.m. with a team wakeup call at 5:30 a.m. Everything is bumped an hour because of the acclimation to the Pacific time zone, meaning online classes start at 11 a.m. instead of noon.
“A lot of them are very busy academically, which takes up a lot of their downtime,” Gonzales said. “I really do feel sorry for them because you get cabin fever after a while."
University Stadium West
The team spends every second of its time in the hotel, at the stadium or on the caravan of buses for the 25-minute commute between the two. With UNLV's football team practicing on campus and using the Las Vegas Raiders' new Reliant Stadium for home games, Sam Boyd is basically University Stadium West.
The Lobos will face Nevada on Saturday in what is technically a UNM home game. The grounds crew from UNLV spent the week prepping the field, scrubbing out the hash marks and numbers painted for a NFL 7-on-7 summer camp and replaced them with college lines and digits.
On Friday, stencils for the end zones arrived from Albuquerque, as did a truckload of game-day gear that included yard sticks. On TV, it will look almost like home.
"You get in there and look around, it's just like any other stadium," running back Bobby Cole said. "But they're doing everything they can to make it ours."
Williams said crowd noise will be piped in, ranging from a steady murmur to a loud cheer depending on the need. The public address announcer and the rest of the game-day crew are UNLV employees who promise to give Sam Boyd the look and feel of Albuquerque — especially with the Runnin' Rebels' arch rival Nevada on the opposite sideline.
"What's cool about this is UNLV's a league opponent who might otherwise be called a rival, and all they've done is work with us to make this happen," Williams said. "They've stepped up for us in every single way."
Sacrifices to play
Gonzales said everyone has had to sacrifice something to keep the Lobos playing. Coaches said goodbye to wives and children, players had to leave girlfriends, pets and even house plants. None of them can turn around on game days and see loved ones in the stands or get a visit from family after the final gun.
"They're asking us to give up our lives as teenagers and college kids," running back Nate Jones said. "We're still here because this is important to us. To all of us."
Gonzales said the hardest part for him is not having his wife and kids around. Having video chats and sharing pictures is fun, but it's far from the real thing.
“It doesn’t take away the human emotion of being able to touch 'em and hug' em and kiss 'em, but I can see them, they can smile at me, I can smile at them,” he said. “We’ve asked our families to give up a lot. We've asked our kids to give up a lot."
The Lobos' bubble includes about 100 players, 20 coaches and graduate assistants, 10 doctors and trainers, a handful of support staff, administrators and equipment personnel. Williams, Associate Athletic Director Ryan Berryman and Director of Event Management Brandon Kendrick are the lead administrators on site.
Avoiding virus
All of them are subjected to three rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 per week. There have been no outbreaks since moving to Vegas.
It all gives hope for UNM's men's and women's basketball seasons, each of which are days away. The conversation inside UNM’s administrative hub is how to create a bubble out of state similar to the one used for football.
Nuñez said he explored options for football in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and California, and Williams said Thursday that the same talks are taking place for men’s and women’s basketball. The blueprint, both said, has been provided by the football team's success.
It all leads back to December, just days after Gonzales was hired from Arizona State.
“I think as an athletic department, if everybody communicates and is on the same page, it makes everything better for everybody,” Gonzales said, referencing a disconnect he felt he inherited between his program and the rest of the UNM athletic department.
During his first week, Gonzales asked for a staff meeting. He had known some of the names and faces from his previous stop, but the majority were strangers whose only connection to football was the asynchronous relationship built by his predecessors.
“I just wanted everyone to know that, 'Hey, we’re in this together,' ” Gonzales said.
Social distance bonding moments
For now, Lobo football is literally the only show in town, and the memories the players are forging would make for a decent sitcom. The Nov. 7 game at Hawaii saw the team stuck on the Honolulu tarmac for an hour as every person on the plane was required to fill out a 40-question survey about their health, then find an email that proved they’d passed their most recent COVID-19 test.
The typical traveling party demands two chartered buses. Social distancing in Honolulu meant double the space — and double the required rides — to get to the Marriott on Waikiki Beach.
Even exiting the bus was a chore. It had to be done in increments to avoid a congregation of 100 or more Lobos standing in the same confined space. Same, too, for an impromptu trip to the beach, which was immediately across the street and was interrupted by a police officer to ask the coaching staff to have the players spread out as far as they could.
“We were just standing there, guys taking pictures and some people putting their fingers in the water when that was it, we had to go,” Cole said. “I grew up in California, but some of those guys, that was like a once in a lifetime thing and it was only 10 minutes.”
Gonzales hadn’t planned to let his guys visit the beach. This was a business trip and he wanted his players focused, but the idea of feeling the warm surf, if only for a moment, got the best of him.
That same police officer told them to cross the street back to the hotel in groups of five, turning a 10-minute peek at the beach into a 45-minute commute that covered about the length of a football field.
“We’ve got so many kids on our team that have never seen the ocean,” Gonzales said. “Some of them will never ever see Hawaii again. Some of them might never see the beach again.”
Temporary moment
The team did a walk-through for the Hawaii game in an empty parking garage. They ate boxed meals on the bus. They had virtually the entire hotel to themselves and got to spread out in Aloha Stadium’s spacious locker rooms that were made for visiting NFL players and the Pro Bowl.
“It is what it is and nobody overreacts,” Gonzales said, calling his team a blue-collar outfit that demands heavy lifting from every able-bodied person.
Williams said the sight of the head coach getting off the bus and being the first to start moving players' bags was the ultimate sign of service and motivation.
“When Danny himself gets off the bus and starts to move players’ luggage, what do you think his coaches are going to do? They’re going to do what needs to be done,” Williams said.
As for the man himself, it's just another day in the bubble, one that won't last forever but could, if all goes well, long be remembered as his first major victory as UNM's head coach.
“Everything’s temporary,” Gonzales said. “Sooner or later we’ll be in Albuquerque.”
