Lobos walk-on, a former St. Michael’s football standout, takes new path

Sitting down for an in-depth interview with Xavier Vigil at a metal picnic table outside the Tow Diehm Facility at the University of New Mexico has become an annual thing for me.
Safe to say Friday’s gab session will be one I won’t soon forget.
The former standout athlete at St. Michael’s has been trying to make it as a UNM football player the last two-plus years. Throughout our 12-minute conversation, I noticed how the unshakable optimism he’d once had was replaced by a young man who’d seen the bigger picture and was resigned to it.
“Football was always such a huge part of my life, of who I was,” he told me. “Now I’m not so sure.”
On Saturday morning, Vigil had seen enough. He told friends and family that he was walking away from the Lobos on the eve of what would have been his redshirt sophomore season.
It deprives us all of seeing No. 36 run onto the field in his UNM uniform, representing the school he has given so much to since stepping foot on campus in 2017. By his count, he spent between eight and 11 hours a day at the football facility, doing everything from practicing to lifting weights.
After chatting following Friday’s workout, Vigil got up, took two steps toward the shade of the Tow Diehm foyer and said, “Do me a favor and don’t make my story sound too sad.”
Sad? How can a success story be a downer?
Vigil — simply known as X to virtually everyone from Santa Fe — is on target to graduate next year. He’s already got internships lined up with an eye on the physical therapy profession. Rest assured, he’s going to make it whether or not football is part of the equation.
Two years ago he was a true freshman still recuperating from reconstructive knee surgery after a torn ligament against Moriarty his senior year at St. Michael’s. Wide eyed and full of optimism, he knew he’d use that year as a medical redshirt and focus on getting bigger and stronger in the weight room. The team allowed him to suit up during home games even though he never played.
Last year he was hopeful of getting some playing time, even if it meant serving as a blocking dummy on special teams. It never happened.
Not once did he get into a game.
On Friday, he sat at that table, one of his thick arms propped against the side of a silver helmet that had the kind of scrapes and scratches that suggested he’d seen some sort of contact in practice.
I asked him what brought him out here every day, what was it that pushed him to return day after day knowing there wasn’t much of a chance for him to play?
“Pride, I guess,” Vigil said, one hand rubbing through the coarse beard he’s had since he was a Horseman. “Not quitting. I didn’t want to give up.”
Every man has his breaking point, and it was clear in our 12 minutes together that X wasn’t so much broken as he was resigned to the fact he’d gone as far as he could as a Lobo football player.
Maybe things would have been different had he played at a smaller school or not had that knee injury as a senior.
Then again, maybe not. X always wanted to be a Lobo, even if it meant giving it all up to be a student. Whether he played or not isn’t really the point. It’s that he showed up, dedicated his life to it and decided to hang it up on his terms, not theirs. Had he seen any game action, he might have stayed.
Thing is, it gets harder and harder to justify the sacrifice when you’re a walk-on who pays your own tuition and puts in so much time to the team that you don’t have time for a job and subsequently pay rent or buy food. It puts a strain on family and slowly wears down a player’s resolve.
Yeah, X had seen social media posts of walk-ons getting surprised by coaches with full scholarships. Even UNM posted a handful of them this spring.
At no point was he under the illusion that he’d have that happen to him. Those lucky walk-ons aren’t the Rudys who win over the staff by showing up on time; they’re talented players who the coaches trust and ultimately see as a significant contributor. Rarely, if ever, are they the guys who show up and don’t play.
Without saying as much on the record, X was never going to be that guy to UNM.
Fittingly, he was the last player to leave the practice field Friday, getting up from that picnic table with the smile of a man who knew he had come to the proverbial fork in the road.
From this perspective, he chose the right path. From this perspective, it’s just the start of a happy tale and a man whose true purpose has just begun.
