It would have counted.
Justin Bean came frighteningly close to draining what would have been (give or take a foot or two) an 87-foot buzzer-beating miracle heave at the end of Saturday night’s Lobos-Utah State men’s basketball game in The Pit. Down 66-64 with just sixth-tenths of a second left on the clock, the Aggies sent UNM guard Makuach Maluach to the free throw line for a 1-and-1. Make both and it’s over. Make one and it’s no worse than guaranteed overtime. Miss one and it births a sliver of microscopic hope for Utah State.
Maluach missed and the Lobos didn’t contest the rebound, giving Bean enough time to let it bounce once while positioning his body for the catch and release. A video review shows he definitely got the ball out of his hands before the red lights came on behind the backboard.
The shot traveled the length of the court and smacked off the upper left part of the square behind the basket, banking hard — but missing — well after the horn sounded.
In some ways, it would have been a weirdly fitting end to a regular season that will always be remembered for a wildly talented team overrun by dysfunctionality.
But it missed, so no big deal.
u u u
While Northern New Mexico is well represented by teams in the boys and girls state basketball tournament, the region also will have solid representation in the coach ranks. Oh, and they coach in Albuquerque.
The veteran of the group is Albuquerque Eldorado’s Roy Sanchez, a Los Alamos graduate who has spent the last 26 years as the Eagles head coach and won three state titles. Eldorado is the 10 seed and will play Clovis in the first round.
Española Valley graduate Lisa Villareal is the only head coach the Volcano Vista girls have ever known, having led the Lady Hawks to three state championships. Volcano Vista again looks to be a strong contender, as it nabbed the three seed and plays No. 14 Deming.
Marcos Rivera, a Pojoaque Valley graduate, has the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Sundevils in the pole position for the 3A bracket in his third year. Apparently, he can count on more Northern flavor with St. Michael’s graduate Damian Segura and Escalante grad Ed Manzanares as volunteer assistants who help him scout. Sandia Prep will play No. 16 Cuba at home.
Of course, the current king of Class 5A basketball is Las Vegas Robertson alum Adrian Ortega, who has guided Atrisco Heritage Academy to its past two state titles. He has the Jaguars seeded fifth and playing No. 12 Rio Rancho.
u u u
Speaking of Manzanares, who is an assistant athletic director at UNM, his family could have a very busy state tournament. His son, Mac Manzanares, is a sophomore post for the Sundevils, while his daughter, Mari, is a freshman at Volcano Vista.
If both teams make it to the championship of their respective classes, dad won’t have to move a muscle for four hours. The 3A boys and 5A girls games are at noon and 2 p.m. March 14.
u u u
Northern New Mexico College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams didn’t advance to the postseason, but a couple of coaching alums are representing their former employers. Former assistants Gabe Martinez (men’s team) and Mandy Montoya (women’s) led their respective high school teams to district championships and high seeds in the state tournament in their first year.
Montoya, a Coronado graduate, guided Peñasco’s girls team to a 27-2 record and both the District 5-2A regular-season and tournament titles. That was enough to earn the Lady Panthers the top seed in the 2A bracket.
Martinez, meanwhile, helped Española boys to the District 2-4A regular-season title, the third straight for the Sundevils, and the seventh seed in the 4A boys bracket.
u u u
You know your new uniforms have gone mainstream when the website uni-watch.com updates its loyal followers about your threads.
That’s exactly what happened with New Mexico United’s weeklong build-up to its revamped look, with an unveiling party Saturday before hundreds of fans. Uni-watch is considered the leading source for uniform fanatics who love the intricate details of a team’s aesthetic. It is updated several times daily with news and features about every sport around the world.
The United had teased its new road kits for several days on social media, building anticipation with each post on Instagram and Twitter.
Gone are the all-white unis with yellow stripes and numbers, piping and script. In its place is a dramatic upgrade of all-yellow with black highlights that includes a teaser of the Zia stripes on the state flag. The four black stripes run diagonally along the lower right quadrant of the jersey, an unmistakable nod to the state’s identity — but one only New Mexicans would get. To an outsider, they’re just stripes, but to us, they’re so much more.
The team will also unveil new all-black home uniforms in the coming days.
u u u
Catie McDonald wrapped up her amazing college soccer career this week with one more accolade. The former Los Alamos High player and daughter of Hilltoppers girls coach Ann Cernicek is in her senior year at Colorado College. For the fourth straight year, she was named an Academic All-Mountain West Conference player. A senior majoring in psychology, she became just the third player in school history to receive the award four times.
McDonald was one of eight Tigers who carried at least a 3.5 grade point average and was one of a school-record 17 players honored as all-academic participants for carrying at least a 3.0.
u u u
It’s onward and upward for New Mexico Highlands wrestler Jonathan Trujillo.
The Robertson High graduate has qualified for the upcoming NCAA Division II National Championships, scheduled for March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He won the 141-pound division at this past weekend’s regional tournament in Nebraska, earning one of 16 spots at the national finals.
Ranked seventh in the country in his weight class, Trujillo will was 21-7 during NMHU’s regular season and had three wins over top-10 seeds. He entered the regionals as the top-ranked wrestler in his division.
He barely missed out on a nationals bid as a freshman, finishing fourth (the top three spots advance).
u u u
Don’t look now, but the Pecos League is expanding again. Two weeks ago, the independent baseball league was set to roll out with two six-team divisions that basically operate independently of one another.
Last week, the league revived the White Sands Pupfish, a team apparently given up for dead over the winter. Their inclusion made for a seven-team Mountain Division that includes the Santa Fe Fuego, complicating a schedule that had been created for six teams.
Then came this week, when the league announced it was bringing back the Ruidoso Osos after the Southern New Mexico town announced it was adding lights to White Mountain Park. It brings the Mountain Division up to eight teams and gives the league an all-time high of 14.
The Osos are no strangers to the Pecos League, having had an on-again, off-again lifespan dating to 2011 when they disappeared for a year, came back for two years as the Raton Osos, disappeared again until 2018 when the Ruidoso Osos played all but two of their games as a traveling team, and now this.
Check back next week when the league could grow to 20 teams, contract to four or do something else completely unpredictable.
