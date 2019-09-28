A week after lighting up the scoreboard and leaving tread marks in the field during a 55-point output against New Mexico State, the University of New Mexico’s football team was almost the complete opposite in a 17-10 loss on the road Saturday at Liberty.
The Lobos (2-2) didn’t find the end zone until the final minute of the game, generating over 230 fewer yards of offense than in the win over the Aggies. UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti completed only 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards while getting picked off twice. One of those interceptions came in the end zone, killing a drive early in the first half.
UNM head coach Bob Davie said afterward that the game plan was to run the ball and take some of the pressure off Tuioti. That never really happened. The Lobos did rush for 223 yards but it wasn’t nearly enough to pose a threat against Liberty’s defense.
“We were out of sync a little bit on offense starting with the quarterback the first half of the game,” Davie said during a postgame interview on KKOB-AM.
Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden six times for 144 yards and one score.
The win was Liberty’s second in as many seasons against UNM, making the Lobos the first FBS opponent the Flames have beaten more than once. Liberty is in its first season as a full-time member of college football’s highest level.
They broke the scoreless tie in Saturday’s game when Gandy-Golden caught a 3-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter to make it 7-0. The Lobos answered with a 52-yard field goal from Andrew Shelley, but never really mounted much of a threat thanks to an offense that simply could not get things going until it was too late.
“I didn’t think they could stop us,” Davie said. “We went into this game with momentum on offense. I preached the message last week. I’ve seen us move the football before, I’ve seen Tevaka hot before. It’s all about consistency.”
The Lobos drove it inside Liberty’s red zone three times but turned it over twice. Running back Ahmari Davis had a game-high 99 yards for UNM but it was offset by three plays of 40-plus yards by the Flames offense.
“Eventually they’re going to score with those receivers and that quarterback, so we couldn’t get ahead when we had a chance there because we weren’t in sync offensively,” Davie said.
Down 17-3 in the waning moments, the Lobos got their only touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Tuioti to Aaron Molina with 43 seconds left. The ensuing onsides kick failed, allowing Liberty to run out the clock.
GAME NOTES
The Lobos now have a short week to prepare for their next game on the other side of the country, the Mountain West Conference opener Friday at San Jose State. … UNM has started each of the last two seasons with a 3-2 record only to lose their final seven games for back-to-back 3-9 records. … The Lobos were seeking their best start ever under Davie. Never before have they won three of their first four games in his eight seasons. … This was, of course, Davie’s return to the sidelines after a major health issue following the team’s season opener Aug. 31.
HIGHLANDS loses
A promising start was all New Mexico Highlands could offer in a 42-13 loss on Saturday afternoon at Colorado School of Mines, the No. 13-ranked team in this week’s NCAA Division II national poll.
The Orediggers spotted NMHU (0-4) a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Israel Farfan and an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Gunner Mefferd. Farfan would add a 45-yard field goal late in the second quarter to pad the Cowboys’ lead to 13-7, but Mines rattled off 14 unanswered points in the final 90 seconds of the half and rolled the rest of the way.
Mefferd and Ramone Atkins struggled under center all day for Highlands. The pair combined to go 10-for-26 for 94 yards through the air. Lupe Moron was the team’s leading rusher with 56 yards on 19 carries.