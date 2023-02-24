ALBUQUERQUE — It’s a game that has been sold out for weeks yet somehow seems to have lost the mystique of an event worthy of all the hype.
Saturday night’s college basketball game between nationally ranked San Diego State and the hanging-on-by-their-fingernails New Mexico Lobos is one final chance for UNM to stop the bleeding and make a case for the Big Dance before the regular season is comes to a close.
Losers of five of their last six and six of their last eight, the Lobos are somehow still in the NCAA Tournament discussion thanks to two things: Their 14-0 start made them the last undefeated team in the country and, two, the fact they’re one of just four teams in the country with at least two top-25 NET wins on the road.
Their win at Saint Mary’s in December looks even more impressive given the fact the Gaels have climbed to No. 15 in the AP poll and currently lead the West Coast Conference ahead of No. 12 Gonzaga.
Their win at then-No. 23 San Diego State last month was the high-water mark of the season for Pitino’s club; they are just 4-6 in the 10 games since then.
The Aztecs can once again provide a chance for the Lobos to inject adrenaline into their fan base.
“It’ll be a terrific opportunity for our guys,” Pitino said. “I mean, the fact that it’s been sold out for weeks now is amazing.”
UNM had a chance to set the tone earlier this week with a visit to Boise State, but that 82-77 loss to the Broncos dropped the Lobos under .500 in Mountain West play. All that’s left in terms of the conference is trying to secure the No. 5 seed in the MWC Tournament. Doing so ensures a bye into the quarterfinals and avoiding the dreaded first-round matchup that would then require winning four games in as many days.
San Diego State enters as the No. 16 team in both the latest NET Rankings and KenPom Ratings. The Lobos have slipped to No. 46 in the NET and 49 in KenPom, making them a classic bubble team heading down the stretch.
Pitino knows if his team can function the way it has shown it can on offense, anything is possible. The Lobos are currently the 24th-rated team in the KenPom system for adjusted offensive efficiency. Much of that has to do with having everyone on the court.
In other words, guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. need to toss in their usual 17 to 24 points per game and big men Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick have to threaten the double-double barrier with high-percentage looks in the paint.
Pitino said the team has had a tendency to lose its way on offense, often relying on one-on-one playground style basketball instead of sharing the ball and maintaining a flow. Against a defensive-minded, pace-controlling club like San Diego State, being on top of their game is everything Saturday night.
“I mean, [SDSU’s] a good team and they’ll adjustments, they’ll be ready for us,” Pitino said. “But we can be a pretty good basketball team when we’re healthy, so we’ll see.”
NOTES
Plan accordingly: Doors to The Pit open 90 minutes prior to tipoff to help ease the long wait at the six entrance points to the arena. A new screening procedure is in place this season, requiring fans to pass through metal detectors and wanding. It has led to some backups at the doors, which is why UNM strongly encourages fans to arrive early to avoid traffic and the wait to get in.
Wardrobe request: The Lobos will be wearing their alternate turquoise uniforms in honor of their annual Indigenous Heritage Game.
Been a long time: The Lobos haven’t swept a home-and-home regular season series against a ranked opponent since the 2010-11 season when they knocked off BYU. The Cougars were ranked in the top 10 both times.