UNM’s Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes his way down court while being pursued by Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson during a Feb. 14 game in The Pit.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — It’s a game that has been sold out for weeks yet somehow seems to have lost the mystique of an event worthy of all the hype.

Saturday night’s college basketball game between nationally ranked San Diego State and the hanging-on-by-their-fingernails New Mexico Lobos is one final chance for UNM to stop the bleeding and make a case for the Big Dance before the regular season is comes to a close.

Losers of five of their last six and six of their last eight, the Lobos are somehow still in the NCAA Tournament discussion thanks to two things: Their 14-0 start made them the last undefeated team in the country and, two, the fact they’re one of just four teams in the country with at least two top-25 NET wins on the road.