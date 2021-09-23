On the dawn of Game 4 of the college football season, the University of New Mexico is in a rare position of staring across the field and seeing a team that’s virtually a carbon copy of itself.
The Lobos (2-1) travel to UTEP on Saturday to face a Miners program that, just like them, believes it’s at least as talented as the team it’s facing.
The Miners (2-1), like UNM, have also beaten New Mexico State, an FCS opponent and lost on the road to a powerhouse it had no business playing against. Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.
“They think they’re as good as us or better,” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales. “We think we’re as good as them or better. So when you mentally go into a game and know that you’ve got no doubt in your mind that you can win the game, just like UTEP has no doubt in their mind, they can win the game. It will be a great matchup.”
Gonzales said UTEP is modeling its program on the template laid down by Kansas State’s Bill Snyder. Miners coach Dana Dimel has had three different stints on the Wildcats’ staff after playing for KSU for two years as an offensive lineman. Much like the great Snyder teams, he’s molding the Miners on a run-first offense that relies heavily on an athletic run/pass threat under center.
To that end, the Miners have handed the keys to Gavin Hardison, a redshirt junior from Hobbs who played one season in junior college at New Mexico Military Institute before landing at UTEP. He started every game last season and has somewhat broken the mold of the Snyder style. A pure passer, he has only run the ball six times in three games this fall.
“They believe in what they’re doing; they’re a year ahead of us on [Dimel’s] mission to turn that program around,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said UTEP’s defense is a lot like that of Texas A&M’s — albeit in scheme, not talent. The Miners use four down linemen, two of which are 300-plus pounds.
That poses a challenge to Lobos running backs Bobby Cole and Aaron Dumas. The pair have combined for nearly two-thirds of UNM’s rushing attempts through the first three games, each of them averaging 55 yards a game.
Dumas is a true freshman out of El Paso, one of two hometown players who decided to take their talents to UNM instead. To have any chance of turning around last week’s showing at A&M — a game in which the Lobos were held to 122 yards total offense and shut out for the second time in 10 games under Gonzales — Dumas and Cole will need to elevate their game to another level.
Texas A&M was expecting the run and loaded the box with four- and five-star recruits designed to stop it. Add to it UNM’s scheme of having one or two tight ends in for extra blocking and the logjam made it impossible to get downfield.
“There were too many guys in the box,” Gonzales said. “They were more athletic and they were long. That’s a big advantage when you’ve got guys who can get 6 to 8 inches on a reach over you.”
Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson called a players-only meeting for the offense earlier this week.
“Terry takes a lot of responsibility for how poor we played on that side of the ball,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales lauded the play of freshman wide receiver Luke Wysong, a product of Cleveland High in Rio Rancho. One of the fastest players in the state when he was in a Storm uniform, he had a rude awakening when he ran a sweep to the sideline and was beaten to the outside by 10 feet by a trio of Aggies defenders. In New Mexico, he’s more than fast enough to disappear down the sideline.
“He’ll get used to that,” Gonzales said. “He’ll get better and we’ll get better from that.”
Part of the learning process is accepting that moral victories are not part of the master plan, even in a 34-0 loss to a top-10 team, one that may end its season in a New Year’s Day bowl — or more.
“It’s not OK to get beat 34-0 and feel better about yourself because you got good plays against the fifth-ranked team in the country,” Gonzales said. “Not to me. I had zero desire to go over there and hope we played good.”
NOTES
Uniform watch: UTEP will be wearing special throwback uniforms for Saturday’s game. They’ll wear orange jerseys with white numbering and stripes with white pants and a thick orange stripe running down the leg. The helmets are solid orange with a single white stripe and no logo. They’re the same uniforms the Miners wore when the school was known as Texas Western. The front of the jersey has the old name scrawled across the upper chest in block lettering.
1-2-3 punch: Gonzales said the key to UNM developing a solid running game is sophomore Bobby Wooden. He’s had just one carry all season. The staff envisions the 185-pounder to be the guy who can break big runs up the middle of the field, and Gonzales said one of the focal points moving forward is getting him more involved.
Series history: UTEP is UNM’s second-oldest rival. Saturday will be the 79th meeting with the Lobos holding a 43-32-3 advantage. They’ve won 13 of the 22 games played in the Sun Bowl, including an overtime win in 2013 — their last OT win for the program. The teams will meet again in Albuquerque next season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.