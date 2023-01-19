ALBUQUERQUE — Wins on the Mountain West Conference road, they’re currency.
Home wins, they’re expected.
Fair or not, that’s the nature of this time of year in a league that is starting to see the top teams get a sliver of separation from the rest of the pack, thanks to their ability to defend home court and do whatever’s necessary when packing their bags.
That includes the two teams taking the floor in The Pit on Friday night.
League-leading Boise State rides into Albuquerque for a 9 p.m. tipoff with the University of New Mexico, having won two of its three conference games away from home, beating UNLV and Wyoming.
Sitting just a game behind in the standings, UNM has beaten Wyoming and scored the biggest road win of the conference season to date with a recent breakthrough at San Diego State.
San Diego State is the only MWC team that’s unbeaten on the road, while just three others are unbeaten at home — Boise State being one of them.
Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who leads the conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game, said the best way to maintain the focus at home and away is to have a short memory. He barely dwelled on Tuesday’s win over San Jose State, already setting his sights on Friday’s visit from the Broncos.
“Forget about it right now; right now we’ve got to flush it away,” he said. “It was a good win, but right now we’ve got to go back to the drawing board because Boise State got us at our place last year.”
It’s Mashburn’s consistency and ability to focus on the task at hand that marvels his teammates. Forward Morris Udeze, who leads the Mountain West in rebounding (8.6) and is fifth in scoring (15.7), said the man’s demeanor hardly ever changes.
“He’s the same player, the same guy every day, every game,” Udeze said. “Doesn’t matter who we’re playing, his routine is the same every day.”
Udeze’s presence will be big in Friday’s game, which tips off at 9 p.m. thanks to a national broadcast on FS1. Ten of the Lobos’ final 12 regular season games are scheduled for 8 p.m. or later, including all six home games.
Last year’s loss to Boise State saw the Broncos dominate the glass, outrebounding UNM 52-28. As of this week, the Lobos are now the MWC’s top rebounding team at nearly 40 a game.
UNM coach Richard Pitino didn’t have much to say about Boise State following the Lobos’ win over San Jose State, saying the team’s focus is literally on one game at a time. The team installed the Broncos’ game plan Wednesday and spent all of Thursday’s practice fine-tuning it.
The ability to compartmentalize the various stops of a 31-game regular season schedule is something that sets this Lobos team apart from previous years, Pitino said. It’s part of a veteran locker room led by Mashburn, Udeze and guards Jaelen House and K.J. Jenkins.
House appears to have bounced back from the Lobos’ two-game losing streak at the start of conference play, one that included the team’s only loss at home (UNLV). He erupted for 29 in the win at San Diego State and had 20 in Tuesday’s game.
On Thursday he was named one of 50 players on the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list. The award is given annually to the country’s top collegiate player. He’s the only MWC player on the list, a tribute to his relentless energy that has him averaging 17.4 points and a conference-leading 2.9 steals.
He has scored at least 20 points eight times and has cut his turnover average from 4.4 last season to 2.4.
Much like the Lobos, Boise State gets plenty of production from the mainstays in its rotation. The top four scorers average at least 12 points, led by Tyson Degenhart and Marcus Shaver Jr., both of whom are scoring at a 13.6 clip.
“We talk a lot about San Diego State, as we should, because they’ve won the most,” Pitino said. “But [Boise State], they’re the conference champions, they’re the [MWC] tournament champions.”
NOTES
UNM has started 18-2 just three times in its history, the last coming in the 1977-78 season. … The Lobos were just 7-13 through 20 games last season. A win over Boise State would equal their win total in MWC games from a year ago. … The Lobos were ranked No. 294 in the KenPom rankings to end the 2020-21 season, the last in the tenure of former coach Paul Weir. They were No. 48 heading into Thursday. … They are No. 31 in the NET Rankings and are one of five MWC teams in the top 34 (Boise State 20, San Diego State 30, Nevada 33 and Utah State 34). … The Lobos have three of the top five scoring average leaders in the MWC with Udeze and Josiah Allick sitting 1 and 3, respectively, in rebounding. … Pitino awarded the remainder of the scholarship vacated by Jay Allen-Tovar’s transfer to second year walk-on Safi Fino-A-Laself. A senior guard from Las Cruces, he made the team via an open tryout prior to last season. The scholarship is a reward for the effort he’s shown since joining the program. “Our team’s excitement upon hearing the news shows how much every one of his teammates respects Safi and appreciates what he has done for our program,” Pitino said.