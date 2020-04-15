The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team made it official: Saquan Singleton will be a Lobo.
Singleton, who will be a junior, signed a letter of intent to play for the Lobos for the 2020-21 season, UNM announced Wednesday.
Singleton played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas last season, where he averaged 11.8 points per game on 54.4 percent shooting. He led the Blue Dragons in rebounding (7.2), assists (4.9) and steals (1.5) as he earned All-Jayhawk Community College Conference West first-team honors. Singleton also was named to the All-Region VI Men’s Basketball second team.
“Saquan separated himself from all of the other prospects we were looking at for his position this spring with his incredible character and commitment to team success,” UNM head coach Paul Weir said in a news release. “He was our number one choice for this spring class and I am glad we were his number one as well.”
Singleton is expected to become a key player in replacing outgoing guard J.J. Caldwell, who opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal this month after spending two seasons at UNM. Caldwell was the third former Lobo to enter the portal since December, joining guard Dru Drinnon and forward Vance Jackson. Jackson recently announced he will play at Arkansas next season.
Singleton will be one of at least five newcomers, including redshirt freshmen Bayron Matos and Daniel Headdings. The team has one scholarship remaining.
Prior to his time at Hutchinson, Singleton was a 1,000-point, All-League scorer at Monsignor Scanlan High School in Bronx, N.Y., where he averaged 15 points, five assists and seven rebounds per game.
UNM finished the 2019-20 season at 19-14 but ended the year on a 4-11 skid after a 15-3 start.
