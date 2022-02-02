Coach Mike Bradbury hadn’t peeked outside his office in The Pit since about noon Wednesday, so he wasn’t really sure how big of a monkey wrench Mother Nature had tossed into his fans’ plans for that night’s women’s basketball game against visiting Colorado State.
The few ticket holders who did manage to plow through the Albuquerque snow to find a seat had an impact, as the University of New Mexico held on for an 81-73 win over Colorado State in Mountain West play. It makes the Lobos the first team in the MWC to get double-digit wins in the conference race which, as of now, is quickly becoming a two-team sprint to the finish.
At 19-5 overall and 10-1 in the MWC, UNM slipped half a game in front of idle UNLV (17-4, 9-1) as both teams enter the final month of the regular season.
Antonia Anderson poured in a career-high 33 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, helping the Lobos withstand a furious Colorado State rally in the second half. The Rams trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but got within one possession in the final period before New Mexico pulled away.
In two games against CSU over a 16-day span, she scored 63 points in a pair of wins that were largely similar. In both games, the Lobos ran out to a comfortable lead, nearly lost it, then stretched the margin back out before it ended.
As well as she played Wednesday, Bradbury said the real stars of the game were guard Jaedyn De La Cerda and the fans who numbered in the hundreds but still managed to make their presence felt.
“I cannot believe that many people showed up. I was stunned,” Bradbury said. “It’s what makes this a good job, and I know you hear it from a lot of people, but I know from the women’s basketball standpoint, these fans are what makes our program.”
The Lobos gave them plenty to feel good about. They took a 38-28 lead with three minutes left in the first half on a 3-pointer by LaTascya Duff, then opened the margin to 15 by halftime. UNM finished with 13 made 3-pointers, seven of which came from Anderson.
At times unguardable because of her size, strength and range, she also had three assists and three blocked shots.
De La Cerda had 15 points, playing close to a perfect game in Bradbury’s view. She had one turnover in 36 minutes played, dishing out seven assists with five rebounds.
“I thought she was incredible,” Bradbury said. “AT had a great game and I’m not taking anything away from anybody, but Jaedyn De La Cerda was our best player tonight. She had to play a lot of minutes at a position she doesn’t play a lot and she made every right play.”
Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild had 28 points against a revolving door of Lobos defenders, making 10 of her 16 shots from inside the 3-point range.
Wednesday’s game is the first of three straight in The Pit for the Lobos. They’re in a span of playing five of the next six games at home where they are now 12-0 this season.
They’ve won two straight since losing their first and only game in league play at UNLV last week. Bradbury said there really hasn’t been any bounce-back for a team that is looking more and more like a potential NCAA Tournament contender.
“We were fine 10 minutes after the [UNLV] game,” Bradbury said. “I mean, well tell them all the time — you’ve got to have a short memory, win or lose. Doesn’t matter. We can’t change what just happened just now, we couldn’t change what happened at UNLV. It doesn’t matter. We move onto the next game.”
The Lobos will host Wyoming on Saturday in The Pit.
