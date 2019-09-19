Lobos switching QBs, but coach Davie says it’s no controversy

ALBUQUERQUE — Nothing to see here.
From a distance it appears that a quarterback controversy is percolating at the University of New Mexico. Not so.
This week Lobos head coach Bob Davie took time to explain that incumbent starter Tevaka Tuioti hadn’t taken over the top spot on the depth chart from Sheriron Jones. It was actually Tuioti’s spot all along.
“It’s just, you know, Tevaka won the job in the spring,” Davie said. “Tevaka was the starting quarterback in the fall before all of these things that obviously he had no control over.”
Those things were the deaths of his maternal and paternal grandfathers, both of whom passed away in the last four weeks. Tuioti spent considerable time away from the team and with his family in California, and plans to spend even more time there immediately after Saturday’s game against New Mexico State.
He will fly home, just a week after he learned that his second grandfather passed away in Samoa.
Distractions aside, the job is Tuioti’s to lose. He’ll be under center when Saturday’s game against the Aggies kicks off in Dreamstyle Stadium.
“I mean, they’re going to run the same offense,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “Doesn’t really matter which one’s there. Some of them run better than they throw, throw better than they run, those type of things. I’m sure we may see a couple of different ones, but it doesn’t affect us all that much.”
Jones has started more games than Tuioti since the start of last season. Of UNM’s last 13 games, Jones has been the top guy in eight of them. That includes last weekend’s outing against Notre Dame.
It was during the first half that Davie, who was watching from his Albuquerque home in the Northeast Heights, had a brief conversation with his assistants in South Bend, Ind., and told them that Tuioti should start the second half.
Davie said he didn’t want Jones to feel as though he had the rug pulled out from underneath him by giving him the hook in the second quarter. He was allowed to finish the half with Tuioti starting the third quarter.
Toward the end of the game, the team’s No. 4 quarterback, Trae Hall, got some garbage playing time.
“I feel like he gives us our best chance to win the game,” Davie said of Tuioti’s play.
In two games, the Lobos (1-1) have not had a single touchdown pass and none of the quarterbacks has a completion percentage of at least 50 percent.
In some ways, Martin said he wishes he had UNM’s problems because his can’t be fixed by moving people around. He had three projected starting offensive linemen lost for the season during fall camp. He said what’s left doesn’t make the Aggies thin up front; it makes them something far, far more troubling.
“We don’t have any other offensive linemen,” Martin said. “This is it. This is all we have.”
It has led to the skill players making mistakes and sometimes playing too conservatively. The coaching staff has had to adjust its play calling to avoid making things worse.
If anything, the worst appears to be behind both teams. Well, at least that’s the case for the Lobos. With the Notre Dame game behind them, they can focus on a favorable schedule in the coming weeks that includes the Aggies, Liberty and San Jose State. NMSU still has games against Fresno State, Central Michigan and Ole Miss.
LOBOS NOTES
Martin is 20-56 in seven seasons as NMSU’s head coach. Davie is 34-55 in eight years with UNM. … The Lobos lead the rivalry 71-33-5, including a 42-15-3 edge in Albuquerque. … NMSU is tied with Hawaii for the most turnovers in the nation with 10. … The Aggies’ three losses are to teams that remain undefeated. Two of those teams (Alabama and Washington State) are in this week’s Top 25 with the third, San Diego State, the only unbeaten team remaining in the Mountain West Conference’s West Division.
Up Next
Saturday: New Mexico State (0-3) at New Mexico (1-1), 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque
TV: AT&T Sports Network
Radio: KKOB-AM 770