It took two years to get the Aggies and Lobos on the same court at the same time.
It took less than five minutes for them to return to a holding pattern.
A 50-minute delay caused by a power outage in the Pan American Center in Las Cruces for Tuesday’s renewal of the Rio Grande Rivalry left the entire arena running on generator power until the final horn at 10:10 p.m.
When it was over, the visiting University of New Mexico men’s basketball team had secured its most impressive win in at least two years with a 101-94 victory over the Aggies (5-2). It was the first road win of the season for the Lobos (5-3), one that came with a couple of very encouraging signs for UNM fans accustomed to seeing things going against them.
The Lobos made 35 free throws in 42 attempts, including 13 of their last 14. They also outrebounded the Aggies, 39-35 — a mark bolstered by a 10-8 advantage on the offensive end.
“That team mauls you, they’re big,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino in a postgame interview with KKOB-AM radio. “We tried to go a little bit bigger today, but plus-four on the glass is great. That won us the game.”
Jay Allen-Tovar came off the bench to secure a double-double for the Lobos, scoring 17 points with a game-high 11 boards. Guard Jaelen House had 29 to lead UNM, getting 10 of those points from the free throw line.
“The way that they were kind of scrambling, we needed to go make plays in the lane,” Pitino said. “House, I talked to before the game, saying ‘You gotta get to the rim more,’ and he did. He’s hard to guard when he does that.”
The blackout occurred during the first media timeout at the 15:17 mark of the first half with New Mexico State leading 9-7. The players were still on their respective team benches when all the lights suddenly went out. It cut off all power and internet to the media in the building, meaning the live stream carried by ESPN+ and the various radio broadcasts for each team went offline.
KKOB resumed its broadcast of the game thanks to play-by-play man Robert Portnoy calling the rest of the contest by phone. He would occasionally hand the phone to color analyst Hunter Greene, then do most of the work himself.
There were no live stats as the game unfolded. The stat broadcast supplied by NMSU was frozen at the 15:17 mark and never updated. Final stats weren’t made available until after the final horn.
“Our guys were pretty mature about it,” Pitino said. “I think New Mexico State was, too. It’s just one of those fluke things that happens, nobody really had any answers.”
Tuesday’s game was Pitino’s first foray into the longstanding rivalry, which dates to 1904 had hadn’t seen an interruption to the annual home-and-home series since the 1945-46 season.
There were nine lead changes, although the Lobos led for more than 30 of the 40 minutes. They carried a 49-42 advantage into halftime and had their biggest lead, 91-80, come in the waning moments as the NMSU fans headed for the exits.
Teddy Allen, a transfer from Nebraska and NMSU’s top offensive threat, dropped in a game-high 31 points while Sir’Jabari Rice had 21 to go along with a game-high eight assists.
The Lobos only had eight players get onto the court, including a solid 23-minute night by Emmanuel Kuac. Typically a small forward, he was inserted into the center’s role and did everything he needed to, according to Pitino.
“E-man is more of an undersized 5; I like the look of it,” Pitino said. “It allowed [Allen-Tovar] to get on the perimeter a little bit more, which he’s good at.”
The Lobos snapped a two-game losing skid, while handing NMSU its first home loss of the season. The Aggies were playing their second straight game without coach Chris Jans, who entered the COVID-19 protocol last week and has not been with the team ever since.
UNM will host New Mexico State on Monday in The Pit.
