ALBUQUERQUE — On paper it looked like a classic trap game.
In real life, it felt like one for most of 40 minutes.
Still ranked in the Top 25, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team held off Air Force, 81-73, on Friday night before a near-capacity crowd in The Pit. The Lobos (19-3 overall, 6-3 Mountain West) built a pair of 12-point leads in the first half, fell behind briefly in the second half and managed to get pulled back from the abyss by guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House in the final 10 minutes.
The dynamic duo combined for 43 points to help UNM bounce back from an emotional double-overtime loss on the road at Nevada, a loss that will likely knock the Lobos out of next week’s national rankings — and certainly one that could have left them deflated heading into Friday’s game.
Forward Morris Udeze admitted afterward he may have underestimated Air Force. The Falcons (12-10, 3-6) made perfect use of their trademark backdoor cuts to chip away at UNM’s early lead. When those didn’t work, their outside shooting usually did.
“That’s a good offensive team,” Udeze said. “They kept running the same play back to back to back to back. At the pace you’re playing at, you’re going to score.”
“We tried to tell them, Air Force is going to get you on two or three [backdoor cuts] and you can’t let it zap your confidence,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “You can’t freak out, they’re going to do it to everybody.”
Mashburn said it goes down as a cautionary tale of competing in a Mountain West race that doesn’t offer many breaks. Having lost to a pair of teams that are already out of the MWC picture, UNLV and Fresno State, he said there’s no excuse for taking anyone lightly.
“Yeah, definitely, I think some of our guys kind of underlooked them just because they’re Air Force,” Mashburn said. “But they’re a very great group and they work well together.”
It wasn’t until Mashburn completed a three-point play with 5:26 left that the Lobos managed to start pulling away. Before then, the Falcons had stunned the crowd of 15,143 by erasing what looked like a comfortable UNM lead and going up 53-49 with 12 minutes left.
Mashburn finished with a game-high 24 points while House had 19. Udeze had 15 points and nine rebounds, but the news wasn’t all good. Birima Seck left the game in the first half with an injury, while freshman point guard Donovan Dent rolled an ankle with 14 minutes to go in the game and didn’t return.
Udeze is Dent’s roommate said afterward that he’ll be fine; Mashburn is Seck’s roommate and Mash gave a similar report about the backup forward.
The Lobos’ struggles in the second half put a sour taste in fans’ mouths.
The student section was told multiple times to stop throwing paper airplanes onto the floor with the public address announcer saying it was a, “no fly zone.”
That announcement drew a round of boos from the students. The entire crowd got into the act during a second half timeout when UNM brought two female fans onto the floor for a dance competition. Their performances were so bad that the women were practically booed off the court.
Pitino likened it to the time Philadelphia Eagles fans memorably booed Santa Claus and pelted him with snowballs.
“I love our fans,” Pitino said with a laugh. “Nobody ever claimed that they’re nice people. … It’s my fault, I apologize to the two girls. I did not see it, but the passion of our fans — they’re amazing.”
Most of the fans stuck around until the end, which for all intents and purposes, came in the final three minutes when House fed K.J. Jenkins for a 3-pointer to open a 74-68 lead. Udeze followed with a pair of free throws moments later at the 2:09 mark.
The win allowed UNM to climb over Utah State into fourth place in the MWC standings, a half game behind Boise State and Nevada for second and a game and a half back of leader San Diego State.
NOTES
The Lobos are a victory away from the 20-win plateau, which they haven’t reached since the 2013-14 season when they went 27-7 and reached the NCAA Tournament. … The Lobos have had two 19-win seasons since then, the last coming in 2019-20 when former coach Paul Weir’s team started 15-3 before falling apart down the stretch.