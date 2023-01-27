ALBUQUERQUE — On paper it looked like a classic trap game.

In real life, it felt like one for most of 40 minutes.

Still ranked in the Top 25, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team held off Air Force, 81-73, on Friday night before a near-capacity crowd in The Pit. The Lobos (19-3 overall, 6-3 Mountain West) built a pair of 12-point leads in the first half, fell behind briefly in the second half and managed to get pulled back from the abyss by guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House in the final 10 minutes.

