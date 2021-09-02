ALBUQUERQUE
The Lobos may have finally found themselves a quarterback worthy of the hype.
As for proving to the masses that they’re on their way back, that clearly remains a work in progress.
Behind a scintillating first-half performance from Kentucky transfer quarterback Terry Wilson, the University of New Mexico football team opened its season by hanging on for dear life in a 27-17 win over visiting Houston Baptist on Thursday night at University Stadium. The Lobos needed a late defensive stop to put the game away, getting a fumble recovery with 2:59 remaining just as the Huskies set up for a potential game-tying drive.
It was far from the kind of electrifying win that some may have expected, but it was the third straight win for a moribund program that, until late last season, owned the nation’s longest losing streak. It has also been four years since UNM cultivated three wins in a row.
Head coach Danny Gonzales admitted it may not have been the blowout some fans wanted, but a win’s a win.
“Now, if we’d have won by more, you’d get more people excited,” he said. “But the fact that we won, we’ll get some people interested to come in two weeks.”
The Lobos will be home Sept. 11 against New Mexico State, a game that usually draws the largest crowd of the season and a rivalry that is bouncing back to life after skipping the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
UNM scored on each of its first two possessions but managed just 10 points on its next 12 drives. The Lobos put the game away with a late field goal in the final two minutes.
As solid as the offense looked with Wilson sailing along in the first half — he started his first game as a Lobo by completing his first 11 passes for two touchdowns and 95 yards — it fizzled badly in the final three quarters, playing like a unit that was trying not to lose than one that wanted to put the hammer down.
The defense held firm when it had to, holding the Huskies to negative 9 yards rushing, forcing three turnovers and nine punts. Gonzales lauded the unit’s play but wasn’t overly enthused by the team’s reaction to walking off the field a winner at home for the first time in two years.
“I got mad at them last year after the Wyoming game when they dumped water on me outside there on the field like we won a championship, then I was disappointed in them in the locker room tonight when we started singing the fight song and it was very somber,” Gonzales said. “We stopped them and taught them how to do it right, because winning is not easy, and obviously winning around here has not been easy. Changing that is changing everything.”
The players agreed. Sophomore defensive back Tavian Combs said the energy picked up considerably.
“Everyone’s for sure excited about the win,” he said. “If he walked in the locker room now, he’d probably be a little surprised because people are jumping still.”
Combs came up big on defense, registering a dozen tackles with an interception and a forced fumble.
Wilson finished 20 for 26 for 174 yards through the air and another 73 on the ground. He said most of his early success were the product of run-pass options that were made available by Houston Baptist’s defense.
What no one knew was the left ankle sprain he was dealing with after injuring himself earlier in the day during, of all things, the team’s pre-game walk-through.
Hobbled as he was, he said a more explosive offense is coming.
“We’re going to be able to rip the ball downfield, that’s not a problem for this offense,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for it.”
NOTES
Where you at? Thursday’s attendance was 15,908, the fifth straight home game with fewer than 16,000 fans. There haven’t been more than that since 27,269 showed up to the Sept. 21, 2019, game against New Mexico State.
So it’s going to be like that: The first completed pass of the season was from one quarterback to another as backup Trae Hall took a handoff on a reverse and completed a 5-yard toss to … Wilson. It happened on UNM’s first offensive snap of the season.
Tails never fails: The Lobos received the opening kick, marking the first time they’ve started a game with the ball since the 2019 season. They kicked off in all seven games last year.
Happy returns: Houston Baptist’s unofficial MVP was, arguably, the punter. Brady Buell, who transferred to HBU after holding down the same position at Central Michigan, had five kicks land inside the 20 and two inside the 2. He averaged 50.9 yards with most of his tries rocketing away in high, tight spirals.
Twice he placed balls that bounced near the goal line and took an immediate turn in the right direction.
Before the game, Buell said he enjoys punting in University Stadium, having done it before during the 2019 New Mexico Bowl against San Diego State — a game that, coincidentally, was Rocky Long’s final game as head coach at SDSU before he stepped down and took over as UNM’s defensive coordinator.
0-for-1: Los Alamos grad George Steinkamp ceded the No. 1 spot on the depth chart to Andrew Shelley before Thursday’s game. Shelley responded by hitting three extra points and a 30-yard field goal as the Lobos led 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Steinkamp kicked off and got the nod when UNM tried a 53-yard field goal with 9:28 left. The ex-Hilltopper sent a low line drive that was wide right and a little short. The ball landed on the end line to the right of the upright.
