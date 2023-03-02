As nutty as it seems, the bubble still hasn’t burst for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.

The Lobos kept their razor-thin NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a win over Fresno State earlier this week. They’ll close out the regular season Friday night with a road trip to Colorado State, a team they dominated in December when they were still undefeated and just starting to capture the imagination of their long-dormant fan base.

That Dec. 28 win in The Pit drew more than 15,000 fans and gave UNM a 13-0 record. It was the largest home crowd in seven years, launching a slew of conference games that turned The Pit into the building it used to be.