As nutty as it seems, the bubble still hasn’t burst for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
The Lobos kept their razor-thin NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a win over Fresno State earlier this week. They’ll close out the regular season Friday night with a road trip to Colorado State, a team they dominated in December when they were still undefeated and just starting to capture the imagination of their long-dormant fan base.
That Dec. 28 win in The Pit drew more than 15,000 fans and gave UNM a 13-0 record. It was the largest home crowd in seven years, launching a slew of conference games that turned The Pit into the building it used to be.
Friday’s visit to Fort Collins, Colo., gives us a much different Lobos team. They’ve lost four times at home in conference play, been swept by rival Nevada, lost a pair of buzzer-beaters at home, and fallen well out of any consideration for the Top 25. To say they’re barely hanging on is an accurate statement.
That’s one reason saying goodbye to The Pit and their loyal fan base was so hard for some of the players. Minus an NIT bid should the NCAA not come calling, the Lobos will not play at home again until November.
“It’s been a blessing for this one year here, man,” said UNM graduate transfer Morris Udeze. “I wish I came here earlier to be honest.”
“Uncle Mo,” as he’s referred to by his teammates, led the Mountain West in rebounding at 9.3 per game while finishing eighth in scoring at 16.1.
The fact that UNM has three of the top eight scorers (Jamal Mashburn Jr., 19.4, and Jaelen House, 17.0) in the Mountain West and two of the top three rebounders (Josiah Allick, 7.3) makes them a potentially dangerous team that could roll to the conference tournament championship next week in Las Vegas, Nev.
The fact that UNM has proven it can be beaten by just about anyone in the league simultaneously makes it an easy candidate to go one-and-done in Sin City.
“Like I’ve said all year, when we’re healthy we’re a pretty good team,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “And right now we’re mostly healthy.”
The Lobos need a win over Colorado State and a loss by San Jose State on Saturday at Air Force to secure the No. 5 seed in the MWC Tournament. The top five seeds get first-round byes into the quarterfinals. The No. 5 seed would face the fourth-place team, either Utah State or Nevada. The No. 6 seed opens the first round against the last-place team, likely Wyoming.
Nothing short of reaching the MWC championship game — or possibly winning it — can help UNM land a trip to the Big Dance.
NOTES
Football: UNM and the Mountain West released their 2023 regular season schedules Thursday. The Lobos will play six home games, four of which will come before Halloween.
UNM’s six road games include the Sept. 2 season opener at Texas A&M and a Sept. 23 trip to Amherst, Mass., to face UMass. The final two road games are a stiff challenge as the Lobos head to Boise State on Nov. 11 and Fresno State a week later.
The MWC slate begins with a Sept. 30 road trip to Wyoming. Home games in conference play are against San Jose State, Hawaii, UNLV and Utah State. The Mountain West debuts a three-year scheduling rotation that coincides with the elimination of the two-division format.
UNM will host New Mexico State on Sept. 16.
For now, all 12 games are scheduled for Saturdays. Kickoff for each game will be announced at a later date after the MWC’s TV schedule is finalized by broadcast partners CBS and FOX.