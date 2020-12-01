Beloved former University of New Mexico basketball player Kelvin Scarborough, 56, died of an undisclosed illness Tuesday morning.
Regarded as one of the most popular players to ever wear a UNM uniform, the 6-foot-1 product of Washington, D.C., was a star guard for coach Gary Colson’s Lobos from 1984-87.
During a visit to UNM last season, Colson hailed Scarborough as the fastest player he ever coached, a high-energy leader who shook off the culture shock of moving across the country to embrace everything about Lobo basketball and New Mexico’s lifestyle.
Scarborough’s speed got him considerable playing time on a veteran roster during his freshman year. He went on to finish his career as the team’s all-time leader in steals (235) and ranked fourth in assists (574).
He and forward Hunter Greene combined to form one of the country’s most potent 1-2 punches during the 1986-87 season. They combined to average 40 points a game with Scarborough — affectionately nicknamed “Scar” by Lobos fans — setting a single-game UNM record with 21 assists against Hawaii.
He ended his college career with 1,469 points, 14th most in university history. He averaged 11.3 points in his four years, entrenching himself as a starter for his sophomore, junior and senior seasons alongside players like Greene, Johnny Brown, Kelly Graves and Mike Winters.
“His stats and what he did speaks for itself,” said former UNM assistant coach Brandon Mason, who lauded Scar’s ability but was even more thankful for his influence in the sport at the grassroots level in New Mexico.
He is one of just nine Lobos to be drafted into the NBA in the last 33 years, a sixth-round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 1987. He never played in an NBA game but enjoyed a six-year run in Australia, southeast Asia and Mexico before returning to UNM to get his undergraduate degree in 1997.
He later coached high school basketball at Menaul in Albuquerque, inserting himself as a basketball ambassador for players of all ages. He coached at the youth and club level for most of the last two-plus decades, creating a loyal following that was drawn to his energetic, positive personality.
He hinted, however, at potential life-threatening health concerns with social media posts in recent months.
“Last week was rough for me,” he wrote Oct. 2 on Facebook. “I had to go to the Hospital for a couple of days. My blood pressure was 220/170 yes that’s right. So All week I been trying to get better taking my BP meds and getting more rest. Take care and God bless.”
He posted this just six days later: “Thank God for letting me see my 56th birthday. Also thank everyone for your well wishes, I’m feeling much better. God bless.”
By Tuesday afternoon, his Facebook account was flooded with posts about his passing.
The news hit UNM football coach Danny Gonzales particularly hard. He learned of Scarborough’s death while visiting with local media over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon. He said Scar was a childhood hero of his and shared a memory of the night the high-octane guard threw down a buzzer-beating dunk to lift UNM to a 62-61 win at Colorado State on Feb. 21, 1987.
“I remember as a kid, asking my pop to lower the basketball rim so I could emulate that over and over at my grandparents’ house,” Gonzales said.
When UNM hosted a group of Lobo legends during a game last season, Scarborough came over to Gonzales after the ceremony and gave him a long embrace, thanking him for returning to his alma mater to take over the football team.
“They were always heroes to me, and he [Scarborough] was always an unbelievable person to me, and was really happy for me when I got the job,” Gonzales said. “Wow, that’s a sad day for Lobo nation.”
