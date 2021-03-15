It’s not the tournament they wanted, but it’s the reward they desperately needed.
After a season of spending nearly every night on the road due to COVID-19 restrictions at home, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team accepted a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and will begin play in the field of 32 later this week.
The Lobos (15-4) will head to the Fort Worth Regional and will open Friday night against California Baptist (24-0). The Lancers are the only undefeated team in women’s basketball and are the regular season and postseason champions of the Western Athletic Conference.
Because the program is making the transition from Division II to Division I, the Lancers are not yet eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
New Mexico had an automatic WNIT spot secured by virtue of winning the regular season title in the Mountain West Conference. After bowing out in the semifinals of the conference tournament in last week’s semifinals, they were hoping their limited resume and No. 55 NET ranking was good enough for an at-large invite to the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA revealed its field of 64 on Monday evening, and hope for a spot in the tournament faded as soon as Wyoming, the Mountain West tournament champion, was seeded No. 14 in the Hemisfair Region. To have the league champion get such a low seed was a sign that the selection committee probably didn’t have much confidence in the strength of the MWC.
The WNIT field was announced about a half hour after the NCAA selection process. UNM coach Mike Bradbury and his players were not available for comment. A team spokeswoman said the Lobos held a private viewing party for the NCAA selection show but had no plans to meet with local media until Tuesday afternoon.
The WNIT is being played in four regions around the country. Each team is guaranteed at least two games and there is no formal seeding process. A team would need to win three games to advance to the semifinals in Memphis on March 26. The championship game will be March 28.
The Lobos were joined in the field by MWC rival Fresno State. The Bulldogs (16-10) are also part of the Fort Worth Regional and will play Missouri in the opening round. The 32-team field includes four teams with losing records and four sitting at .500.
Last week, Bradbury said he’d be happy to have the Lobos in the postseason, even if it weren’t the NCAA Tournament. The team overcame a pair of COVID-19 shutdowns and spent all but the final days of the regular season on the road thanks to the public health order in New Mexico. Bradbury said the reward for getting through that grind was the chance to keep on playing.
For a look at the tournament’s bracket, visit www.womensnit.com.
