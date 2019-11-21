LAS CRUCES — It was getting to the point where Lobo fans were probably wondering if they’d ever beat the Aggies again.
Well, the wait is finally over.
For the first time since Paul Weir left New Mexico State to take over the men’s basketball program at upstate rival New Mexico, the Lobos finally escaped the annual Rio Grande Rivalry with a W. Their 78-77 win on Thursday night in the Pan American Center snapped a five-game skid that had been NMSU’s longest run in more than half a century. A sixth straight would have been the Aggies’ longest streak since winning 19 in a row from 1936-40.
That’s all moot now, thanks to yet another all-world effort from Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle and a wild final minute that featured three video reviews, four turnovers and a solid defensive stand in the closing seconds by UNM (5-1).
Weir stopped short of saying it was a must-win scenario following a loss two days earlier at UTEP, but it was clearly a must-win. The Lobos could ill-afford a sweep on this week’s road trip, a skid that comes immediately before a Thanksgiving week trip to New York for a pair of nationally televised games.
“I don’t know, I’ll probably be able to answer that in March,” Weir said when asked if his team had to earn at least a split this week. “I think along the way everyone always says was this the turning point. Was this this, was that that … you don’t really know until you play the next one.”
Trailing for nearly the entire game, the Lobos never fell behind by more than two possessions for the majority of the final 30 minutes. Down 75-71 in the final three minutes, they made their final push with suffocating defense that forced two missed shots and three turnovers.
UNM took the lead for good with 49 seconds left when Carlton Bragg hit a pair of free throws to make it 78-77. What followed was a series of close calls on loose balls that went out of bounds. Each led to video reviews, each only adding to the tension in the waning moments.
The Aggies had one final chance to win it when UNM point guard JJ Caldwell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with four seconds left, but NMSU guard Shunn Buchanan failed to get a desperation shot off before the buzzer.
It touched off a celebration on the UNM sidelines and finally put an end to the streak Weir had been living with since he arrived at UNM in April 2017.
“Getting this win meant a lot, especially for my guy PW, we had a very emotional moment after the game, we hugged it out for about two minutes after the game,” Lyle said. “I’m just happy to see him happy. For the university, I’m just happy we got this one for our all of our fans, we have another big one coming up in a couple of weeks and hopefully we get that one as well.”
Lyle finished with a game-high 24 points, scoring 18 of those in the first half as he led the Lobos back from an early nine-point deficit. Bragg had 14 points as the only other UNM player in double figures.
“This is new territory for us,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “It’s new ground for me as a head coach, never been 2-3. Some of the mystique that I think we’ve had is over. You know, the streaks we’ve had are over. We’re under .500 for the first time since we’ve arrived, if I’m not mistaken. We have a lot of soul searching to do and all I know what to do is get back to work.”
Trevelin Queen had 23 to lead the Aggies, who were playing without injured guard A.J. Harris. Facing a rotating zone most of the night, NMSU attempted 33 shots from 3-point range, making only seven.
“At some point the ball’s going through the net, right?” Jans said. “The ball’s going to start falling and it’s going to become contagious and everyone’s going to make a basket.”
It never did for the Aggies. Despite what felt like a barrage of open looks from the perimeter, hardly anything worked.
Then again, not much was going well for the Lobos from the outside, either. They made just 4 of 15 tries from long range and, until the final eight minutes, didn’t get a single point out of typically reliable big man Corey Manigault. The 6-9 junior finished with six points while Makuach Maluach and Caldwell each had nine, all of them helping to carry the load in the second half as NMSU was intent on stopping Lyle.
“JaQuan Lyle’s going to be a problem for most teams he plays all year long,” Jans said. “He’s got a brilliant skillset, experience, size. The thing about him is his feel, it’s just so comfortable on the floor no matter if he’s on the ball, off the ball, out front, in the paint. He’s a load, he’s a challenge.”
The Lobos will be back in Albuquerque until Saturday, then fly to Brooklyn, N.Y., for Monday’s game against nationally ranked Auburn in the championship rounds of the Legends Classic.
“Regardless of the winning and the losing and which one we lost or whatever, our team passed a lot of tests, I felt, as far as going into maybe two of the toughest environments we’ll see this year, or at least two of the top three or four,” Weir said. “To do that this early with a lot of new guys, particularly ball handlers against a team that starts five seniors that’s won a lot of games here, it’s obviously a good testament to our guys.”
