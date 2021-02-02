Playing through a pandemic has given rise to terms like “opt out” and “pausing of team activities,” terms that have found a home on various websites, podcasts, talk radio and Twitter feeds.
Daily updates filter through the sea of information dumped into smartphones, laptops and other devices, offering a not-so-subtle reminder that nothing about the 2020-21 sports calendar is normal.
Right around the lunch hour Tuesday, news began trickling from a San Diego’s newspaper that the University of New Mexico had planned to cancel its “home” games against San Diego State for non-COVID-19-related reasons. By Tuesday night, neither UNM nor the Mountain West Conference had confirmed anything.
They didn’t deny anything, either.
The only tangible bit of news was this: If the pandemic has taught us anything about sports, it’s that literally everything is COVID-19-related. As of Tuesday, 26 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams had paused activities, two had opted out, and the Ivy League had canceled its season.
If UNM opts out, it would become the second Mountain West basketball program to do so after San Jose State women's team pulled the plug in early January. The Lobos would also become the first team in conference history not to finish a regular season, ending a year with one conference win for the first time since finishing 1-13 in the Skyline in 1958-59.
Including this week’s games against San Diego State — Wednesday would have been the first of two against the Aztecs — UNM has eight games remaining before the MWC Tournament begins March 10. The Lobos would be considerable underdogs in at least half those games, considering the next four are against SDSU and Colorado State.
Opting out would ensure a last-place regular season finish, a spot leaving them looking up at perennial bottom-feeders like San Jose State and Air Force. Opting out also locks them out of an opening-round MWC Tournament game against UNLV, Fresno State or Nevada, and prohibits the players from getting access to the team’s on-campus training facility until the college basketball season is over.
There has been chatter in recent days about the possibility of cutting the Mountain West Tournament to eight or fewer teams, an attempt to reduce the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks in Las Vegas, Nev., and, as Boise State coach Leon Rice said, reduced the likelihood of an early round upset that would knock one of the top seeds out of a potential NCAA Tournament berth.
Either way, the end is near for UNM. If it didn’t come Tuesday night after everyone else went to bed, it could come Wednesday — or after that March 10 opening round in the conference tournament.
The end is coming. It’s just a matter of when.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.