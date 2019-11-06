ALBUQUERQUE — The early returns on the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team?
Different.
And promising.
The substitution pattern was unfamiliar and the shot selection didn’t include a million 3s, but the play of guard JaQuan Lyle and underused big man Carlton Bragg showed that there’s reason for optimism.
The Lobos hosted (and beat) Eastern New Mexico, 92-71, in their season opener Tuesday night before 9,501 fans in The Pit. Such a result was expected given the fact that ENMU is a middle of the road Division II directional school whose sole purpose was to serve as an appetizer for bigger things down the road.
The Lobos used just eight players for all but the final six minutes, symbolizing head coach Paul Weir’s aggressive new philosophy of making a statement in what amounts to a must-win year for his program.
“We have had two scrimmages where we have played everybody so we needed to kind of get the guys we’re going to be playing in a groove with each other and used to the substitution patterns and trying to go out and win a basketball game,” Weir said.
Five Lobos finished in double figures with Lyle knocking on the door for a double-double in his first game since the 2017 NCAA Tournament when he was still in an Ohio State uniform. The 6-foot-5 senior had 11 assists and nine points. He was one of five players making their UNM debut, including guards JJ Caldwell and Zane Martin.
Martin hadn’t played in a competitive game in 18 months after transferring from Towson. He had a game-high six turnovers and was called for a technical foul, but scored 13 points and had valuable minutes at the point guard spot since the Lobos were a little shorthanded in the backcourt without sophomore Drue Drinnon.
“It was good to get after it and get to go against some different guys,” Martin said. “We’ve been waiting as a whole for this long to get out there and get after guys and it felt good.”
The Lobos shot the ball well, hitting 60 percent from the field. The made only seven 3-pointers and turned the ball over 21 times, signs that Weir said are reflective of the team’s new offensive mindset — and of its rust. Too many over-assertive passes made for some sloppy play but overall, Weir said, he was pleased mostly because of his team’s defense.
“There’s some positive things there to build on,” he said. “I don’t necessarily love everything I saw today but I like what we have, I really do. I like this team.”
The Lobos barely showed the full-court pressure they’d been working on, concentrating instead almost exclusively on half-court defense meant to force the opponent to shoot more 3s and take the game outside. ENMU did just that, attempting 24 shots from beyond the arc and turning it over 22 times compared to just 12 assists.
Numbers aside, Wednesday’s game was more about getting players’ feet wet. Perhaps none of them was more excited to see the court than Lyle.
Glancing at the stat sheet as he prepared to take questions in the postgame press conference, he noticed he was charged with three turnovers. One came on an offensive foul, another on what he said may have been a mistake on the scorekeeper’s part.
“I think they cheated me on the first one,” he said. “I think I got hit.”
One of the more unusual quirks about the game was the play of Vance Jackson, the top returning scorer from a year ago. A matchup nightmare for the smaller Greyhounds, he didn’t attempt his first shot until his 13th minute of playing time. He eventually settled in, scoring six points in a team-high 28 minutes but was hardly the offensive firecracker he was at times late last season.
No sweat, said Weir.
“[The scoring] was spread out pretty well and that’s awesome; I love that kind of versatility,” he said. “I know we keep talking about offense but really for us we’ve got to find a way to guard the ball. I’m not going home worried too much about Vance.”
There was a tenuous moment early in the second half when Bragg, who had 13 points and half a dozen rebounds with two blocks, went down in a heap under the ENMU basket with a rolled right ankle. He remained on the floor for a couple minutes and had to be helped back to the locker room.
He returned moments later looking no worse for the wear.
“I knew he was good,” Lyle said with a laugh. “I was right there when it happened. Dude just fell on him. Little scary but I knew he was good.”
NOTES
Former Lobo great Kenny Thomas was introduced to the crowd during a timeout in the first half. An Albuquerque High graduate, he led the Lobos to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances before a long NBA career. … Jackson won the best-shoes competition, wearing mismatched hightops. One was pastel pink with neon green tread, the other bright yellow with white. … The Lobos led by as many as 28 in the second half. … The first sub not in the top eight of the regular rotation was sophomore guard Tavian Percy. He didn’t check into the game until 6:01 remained in the second half. After that came the UNM debuts of freshmen Kurt Wegscheider and Emmanual Kuac, plus the appearance of the two walk-ons, Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson. Wegscheider was the only one of them to score, finishing with four points.
