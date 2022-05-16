The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team was in need of some size and girth in the front court.
The Lobos have addressed that issue over the past week, signing a pair of 6-foot-8 players off the NCAA transfer portal. The latest came Monday when the Lobos announced the arrival of Josiah Allick, a former starter at Kansas City.
It came just six days after they inked former Wichita State forward Morris Udeze.
Allick started 16 of the 17 games in which he appeared last season for the Roos. His time was cut short while battling an ankle injury, but he still managed to average 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, helping the team to 19 wins.
“We set out this spring to add some physicality, some toughness and some strength, and we feel like we have certainly done that again with Josiah,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “We targeted him right when he hit the transfer portal and feel like he can come in and make an impact. He has a body of work at the collegiate level and we feel like we have done nothing but improve our roster and our culture with his addition. He is a great kid, who loves to work and loves to win, and Lobo basketball just got a lot better.”
The Lobos now have 13 scholarship players on the active roster. The current crop of recruits includes three incoming freshmen. Those three — 6-2 guard Donovan Dent, 6-6 shooting guard Braden Appelhans and 6-6 forward Quinton Webb — give UNM the top-ranked freshman class, according to 247sports.com.
The Lobos welcome back a roster that includes sophomore center Sebastian Forsling and 6-11 sophomore Birima Seck. Neither player had a huge impact on the inside game last season, although Forsling was in the regular rotation by season’s end. He started 13 of the 27 games in which he played.
The top returning big man is 6-9 senior Jay Allen-Tovar, whose 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds came with him playing against opponents who usually had more size (and help) in the post.
Allick will have at least one season of eligibility remaining, two if he chooses to exercise the NCAA option of taking an additional year of eligibility.
“The thing that made me gravitate to New Mexico was how Coach Pitino made it clear they really wanted me to come in and fill a need in the frontcourt,” Allick said. “I am excited to play in the Mountain West, which just keeps getting better and better as a league. The Pit is amazing arena, and I can’t wait to be able to play in front of those crowds. It is hard not to be excited to be part of a program like this and play in front of such incredible fans.”
Allick’s best season came in 2020-21 when he started all 22 games for the Roos averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field.