The veil has finally started to lift on the University of New Mexico’s other bubble.
For the first time since they set up shop in their new home away from home in the Texas Panhandle, the Lobos men’s basketball team had a 2020 pandemic moment when they shared a Zoom call with the media back home Tuesday. Every so briefly, head coach Paul Weir touched on life inside the team’s (hopefully) COVID-free zone.
“It’s character building,” he said, gesturing over his shoulder to the baby blue wall of his hotel room and pointing out how it contrasted nicely with his eyes. “I think in a lot of ways, it’s very tight spaces. The hotel that we’re staying at now has a very small meeting space and then you’re in your rooms the rest of the time. Then, if not, you’re kind of in the gym.”
While the UNM football team is holed up at the swanky Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nev., the basketball team is a mainstay at the Best Western South Plains Inn & Suites in Levelland, Texas. At about $90 per room per night, the Lobos’ new surroundings are about a mile down College Avenue from the Texan Dome, the crown jewel of South Plains College and the home of a junior college program that produced current Lobo Keith McGee, former NBA players Bo Outlaw and Renaldo Major and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.
For now, the Texan Dome is unofficially The Pit East — minus the fans, history and tradition, of course. With a seating capacity of 3,300, it’s nearly as big as Johnson Gym on UNM’s main campus.
As fun as life is for a player with major-college basketball program, it’s just the opposite at the JUCO level. Part of the challenge is forging ahead minus the hoopla of program with a considerably larger footprint.
A town of 13,500 (roughly the size of Las Vegas, N.M.) Levelland is situated half an hour west of Lubbock and about 45 minutes east of the state line with New Mexico. The town is named for the topography of the surrounding landscape and, like any town its size, the main attractions are the college, the numerous fast food joints on the main drag and the lore of the 1957 UFO sightings around the area.
Oh, and the local high school’s mascot: the Lobos.
“It’s just kind of getting used to probably a little bit of an isolated, very small-space kind of life,” Weir said. “We don’t have a big locker room, we don’t have a big meeting room, we don’t have a lot of access to things that maybe ordinarily you’re used to on the road or, quite honestly, even at home. In Albuquerque you have access to certain things that you’re just not going to have here.”
The team has gotten four workouts in since first arriving Friday, more than doubling the number of workouts the team had back home since mid-March. Held down by New Mexico’s public health order that restricts team activities and prohibits gatherings of more than five people, the Lobos were to follow the lead of UNM’s football team and head out of state to salvage any hope of a 2020-21 college basketball season.
In that time, they’ve gone through the usual routine of three PCR tests per week and upkeep on the academic requirements. The coaches also took an informal poll of the players, asking them to vote on who among them had been the most impressive with energy and effort thus far.
The winner, Weir said, was newcomer Rodgerick Brown, a 6-foot-7 junior transfer from Wichita State.
“That boy, his motor’s different,” junior guard Saquan Singleton said. “His motor’s crazy. Just love working with him, competing with him, you know? Iron sharpens iron.”
Another unanimous pick: Kurt-Curry Wegscheider, one of just four returning scholarship players from last season. One of the other veterans is senior Makuach Maluach, whom Weir said looks a lot like the freshman version of himself from the 2017-18 season.
“He’s playing with a little bit of just fire in him that he had as a freshman,” Weir said. “We was a little nervous as a freshman, a little scared as a freshman and he went out there just trying to please and just trying to play hard.”
With the season opener tentatively scheduled for a two-game road swing at Boise State on Dec. 3 and 5, the Lobos are trying to get their sea legs in their new surroundings. Weir said there has been no word on whether the games at Boise State will be played or postponed, but did offer a glimpse at what’s about to come when he said the team has still not made travel arrangements to Idaho.
Until then, the team is settling into life in the Texas Panhandle.
“You’re going to get to know your roommate really, really well,” Weir said. “We’re very creative about how we do spend time with one another and where and when we do it. Hopefully there are some great things that come out of that.”
