Even as COVID-19 numbers continue a steady decline around the state and give rise to the hope that the end is sooner rather than later, the pandemic’s messy reach seems to be taking a firm grasp of the University of New Mexico basketball programs.
The Lobos men haven’t played since January, a hiatus that (presumably) ends Wednesday night with a neutral-site game in Colorado Springs, Colo., against Wyoming. As of Tuesday afternoon, the game was on.
A spokesperson from UNM said the team left town Tuesday and then offered this explanation via email when asked if the game was still being played: “It’s 2021, who knows, I always plan on things being played until they aren’t.”
As for the Lobos women, they were already in Colorado when news came Tuesday afternoon that their Wednesday-Thursday series at Wyoming was called off due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.
It was just last week that the women had an unidentified player test positive for the virus, mandating a seven-day holding pattern that wiped out a scheduled two-game series against Colorado State in Fort Collins. That player — and the rest of the team — has been holed up in quarantine in the same Colorado hotel ever since.
The team remained in place as a winter storm buried the Rockies in heavy snow and freezing temperatures. On Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference officially postponed the team’s series at Wyoming. No makeup date has been set.
Head coach Mike Bradbury was on his weekly call-in radio show on KNML 610 AM on Tuesday evening. He said the team will return to Albuquerque on Wednesday morning and practice Thursday in preparation for games Feb. 23-24 at Air Force.
“Everybody’s doing good, everybody’s healthy other than the one positive test we had,” Bradbury said. “And she has not been retested, but everybody else has tested negative every time.”
Bradbury’s team is 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West. The Lobos have had eight conference games, or 40 percent of the regular season MWC schedule, wiped out because of COVID-19.
February has seen the UNM men have all four of their games — two against San Diego State and two against Colorado State — canceled. The women have had each of their last four games called off after starting the month with a two-game sweep of San Diego State.
The women have also had two-game series against Boise State and San Jose State called off. There are currently no plans to make up those games, although Tuesday’s statement from UNM read, in part, “The rescheduled date will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.”
This latest shutdown is the second coronavirus-related incident the Lobos women have had this season. The first time, Bradbury said, gave the players an opportunity to lift weights and study film. This one hasn’t been any easier.
“It’s actually been tougher,” he said. “We made it through the first one, you know. It was kind of the first time we had done it. They handled that really well. They’ve handled this really well, too, but it has been tougher.”
The layoffs are starting to have an impact on the Lobos’ résumé. Two weeks ago, their NET Ranking was 56 out of 343 NCAA Division I teams. It dropped to 60 just before the Colorado State series and continued to fall, to 62 over the weekend and now 64 as of Monday’s update.
Only four games remain on the regular-season schedule before the start of the Mountain West Tournament on March 7 in Las Vegas, Nev.
LOBOS NOTESFootball: Former UNM kicker and current all-pro for the Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders has a new contract.
Sanders, the Dolphins’ leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026, according to reports Tuesday from the Associated Press. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed.
Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92 percent was a team record.
Since making it to the NFL as a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, he is 77 of 89 on field goals, or 87 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.