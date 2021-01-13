Citing concerns over his mental and physical well-being, one of the University of New Mexico’s top players has opted out of the rest of the 2020-21 college basketball season.
Senior Keith McGee announced on Twitter that he was stepping away from the team. He didn’t make it clear if he was returning to the Lobos next season.
“Due to COVID-10 I have decided to opt out of this season,” he wrote. ‘What our team has experienced this year has had a major impact on my mental and physical well being. My health and safety is more important than the game I love right now. To my teammates and coaches, you guys have been a great support system. Thank you Lobo nation for all the amazing memories these last 3 years. This place will always be in my heart and I will forever call The Pit home. Go Lobos!”
It ends a tumultuous year for McGee, who recently caused a stir when used his Twitter account to voice his frustration after a Dec. 31 loss to Nevada. Held to one shot attempt in a 14-point loss, he let his fingers do the talking after the game.
“How you a shooter only getting maybe one shot,” he wrote in a since-deleted post just moments after the game.
He returned to the lineup two days later, hoisted 11 shots and scored 14 points — both season-highs — in a second straight loss to Nevada on Jan. 2. He played a season-high 20 minutes in a Jan. 6 loss to Utah State and scored just five points in 16 minutes in a Jan. 8 loss to the Aggies, his last in a Lobo uniform.
McGee was heralded as the point guard of the future when recruited from South Plains College in 2018. The Rochester, N.Y., native had led the Texans to the junior college national championship, averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 assists for a team that sent four players to Division I teams after that season.
His best year as a Lobo was his first. He started a dozen games during the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds. His role slowly diminished in the two seasons since, starting just two of the last 39 games he’s appeared in. He averaged 5.9 points each of the last two seasons.
Despite that, he led the team in 3-point shooting, hitting 11 of 29 attempts.
The team didn’t make an official statement before Wednesday’s game.
UNM NOTES
UNM announced that its swimming and diving team has canceled its season. The decision, the athletic department said in a statement, was "made and supported by the student-athletes" following a team meeting.
UNM had been quiet regarding the program, withholding the release of a schedule.
"It’s an unfortunate circumstance for the student-athletes and coaches but one that I support," UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. "We will continue to support our student-athletes throughout this time and we look forward to a successful return to competition in the 2021-22 season."
The team has been unable to practice or train due to the state's coronavirus public health guidelines that restrict groups larger than five from gathering at any time. Other teams in the Mountain West Conference have been competing since early December, and the league plans to host its championship meet Feb. 18-20 in Las Vegas, Nev.
