LAS CRUCES
No one plays the part of indifferent participant as well as Paul Weir.
Over the course of the last 21/2 years since being introduced as the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball coach, he has been asked countless times about going toe to toe with his previous employer, New Mexico State. It ratchets up considerably in the days leading into and coming out of each game with the Aggies.
The latest volley of queries came Tuesday night in the aftermath of the Lobos’ first loss of the season, a 66-63 setback at UTEP that served as an appetizer for Thursday night’s game in Las Cruces against NMSU — Weir’s fifth as head coach of the Lobos, seventh in the rivalry with his one year as Aggies head coach factored in, and 25th if you include his nine years he spent as an NMSU assistant.
The elephant in the room is the streak. The Aggies have won five in a row against UNM and all four since Weir traded in the crimson and cream for cherry and silver. The Lobos still own the overall lead in the Rio Grande Rivalry, but things have gotten more adversarial since Weir switched schools. Aggie fans haven’t forgotten, using the previous two UNM visits to the Pan American Center to unleash a torrent of taunts for their former coach.
Two years ago, he was showered with curses and chants of “traitor” from the student section. During a blowout loss a year ago in which NMSU opened a 44-point lead, it was the Weir bucks, printed dollar bills with the coach’s face on them.
Roughly half the questions Weir has faced the last few days have had at least some tie-in to his former team. Like the pro he is, Weir rarely changes facial expressions and somehow finds the discipline to appear pragmatic about facing the Aggies.
“I told them whether we won or lost [against the Miners] we needed to play well, we needed to improve in certain areas,” Weir said after Tuesday’s loss in El Paso.
He said there’s not added emphasis to facing the Aggies now that the Lobos have had their unbeaten run snapped. The most important thing about Thursday’s trip to Cruces isn’t necessarily wins or losses, it’s finding answers to what didn’t work against UTEP.
“I think they’re all independent of each other,” he said of the two games. “We’re on a trip and they’re close together, and you might put them together but I don’t think we’re going to talk about it that way or I’m going to look at it that way.”
The trick is finding a way to get the entire offense clicking at the same time.
The only constant has been the play of JaQuan Lyle.
The senior guard is averaging 19 points, a total he seems capable of hitting nearly every night even when things don’t go as planned like in the UTEP game. He shot 33 percent from the field and missed five free throws but still managed to lead both teams in scoring.
“We’ve got to find a way offensively to get guys in sync, and there’s a lot of guys,” Weir said, when fielding a question about an offense that seems to have left small forward Vance Jackson out in the cold.
The 6-foot-9 junior is averaging fewer than six shot attempts per game, or one for every four minutes he’s on the floor. His 6.2 scoring average is half of what he produced last year when a good portion of the plays ran through him.
“It’s not just Vance,” Weir said of the team’s struggles. “It’s Zane [Martin], it’s Keith [McGee], it’s Corey [Manigault], it’s Carlton [Bragg]. We’ve got a lot of different pieces and, offensively, it’s a challenge.”
NOTES
Of the previous 24 games involving UNM and New Mexico State with Weir on the bench as an assistant or head coach at both schools, he has been on the losing end in 20 of them. The Lobos beat him in his first appearance as a head coach at NMSU in 2016, but the Aggies have won each of the last five meetings. Three of those have been by at least 13 points, all of them in the Pan Am Center. … Weir was told that Bragg was not cleared to re-enter Tuesday’s game after going down with a leg injury late in the second half. It’s the second time the Lobos’ big man has gone down with a lower leg ailment this season, having done so with a minor issue in the opener against Eastern New Mexico. Weir said Bragg was evaluated by UTEP team doctors following Tuesday’s game and is expected to play against NMSU.
