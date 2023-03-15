ALBUQUERQUE — The curtain didn’t just come down on the Lobos’ season Wednesday night in The Pit — it crash-landed on a team that was once on the national stage enjoying a turnaround campaign that offered so much promise coming out of the Christmas holidays.

The Lobos weren’t just eliminated from the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, they were methodically beaten into submission by visiting Utah Valley in a 83-69 loss. It sends the Wolverines (26-8) into this weekend’s second round at Colorado while dispatching the Lobos (22-12) into an offseason of looking for answers to its exposed weaknesses.

“Obviously a bad ending to a really good season,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said. “We have to understand what our weaknesses are and I would say it’s certainly defense. Individually, collectively, coaching — all of it’s got to be better. You can’t win that way.”