UNM’s KJ Jenkins attempts to shoot during the first half of Wednesday’s opening-round game of the National Invitation Tournament against Utah Valley in The Pit. The Lobos’ 83-69 blowout loss was a disappointing end to a season that featured UNM being ranked in the AP Top 25.
The Lobos’ Josiah Allick and Utah defenders eye a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday’s opening round game of the National Invitation Tournament against Utah Valley in The Pit. The Lobos lost 83-69.
New Mexico’s Morris Udeze tries to make his way past Utah Valley defenders during Wednesday’s opening round game of the National Invitation Tournament against Utah Valley in The Pit. The Lobos lost 83-69.
ALBUQUERQUE — The curtain didn’t just come down on the Lobos’ season Wednesday night in The Pit — it crash-landed on a team that was once on the national stage enjoying a turnaround campaign that offered so much promise coming out of the Christmas holidays.
The Lobos weren’t just eliminated from the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, they were methodically beaten into submission by visiting Utah Valley in a 83-69 loss. It sends the Wolverines (26-8) into this weekend’s second round at Colorado while dispatching the Lobos (22-12) into an offseason of looking for answers to its exposed weaknesses.
“Obviously a bad ending to a really good season,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said. “We have to understand what our weaknesses are and I would say it’s certainly defense. Individually, collectively, coaching — all of it’s got to be better. You can’t win that way.”
UNM was once the nation’s last undefeated team, creeping into the Top 25 by early January. It wound up losing 12 of its final 20 games thanks to a defense that simply couldn’t defend the 3 and demonstrated an inability to stop an opponent’s momentum.
Utah Valley led almost the entire way, sucking the life out of a crowd announced at 6,803. Like so many games down the stretch, the fans’ persistence wasn’t enough to get their team over the hump.
The Lobos never got closer than 13 points in the second half as its usual go-to backcourt of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. were largely ineffective. House did manage to score 10 of his 14 points in the second half, but Mashburn wasn’t a factor the entire night.
He missed his first 10 shots and had just two made free throws until the 12:27 mark of the second half when a 3-point try bounced off the rim and settled in for his only bucket of the night. It brought most of the crowd to its feet as it cut Utah Valley’s lead to 15, but the Wolverines’ Tahj Small answered on the very next trip down the floor with a 3-ball from the baseline.
Trey Woodbury followed it a few trips later with a vicious one-handed dunk to open a 66-46 lead. By the 8-minute mark, fans were streaming toward the exit after watching guard Donovan Dent run full-speed into a screen at midcourt that left him writhing in pain.
Mashburn finished with six points on 1-for-14 shooting, making it the poorest shooting performance of his Lobos career after a 2-for-15 effort in a loss to Boise State last month. He checked out of the game for the final time in the final two minutes, drawing a smattering of applause from fans who had conceded defeat long before then.
Morris Udeze checked out less than a minute later, burying his face in a towel as he took a seat at the end of the Lobos’ bench in what was the final game of his college career. The graduate transfer’s only season in a UNM uniform was a stellar effort — 18 points and 19 rebounds. His rebounds were a career high and a school record for an NIT game.
“Last college game, I just wanted to give my heart, play as hard as I can,” he said. “I felt like I left it all out there, man.”
As soon as he sat down, he said reality finally set in.
“Me going to the bench was like, damn, fell short,” Udeze said. “Towel over my head, like, ‘What can I do?’ ”
Pitino said Udeze’s impact on the program was profound. On the UNM campus for less than a calendar year, the transfer from Wichita State developed into an all-conference player on the court and a true leader off it.
“When you take these one-year guys, sometimes it doesn’t work,” Pitino said. “This was a match made in heaven. Whoever calls me, whether it’s NBA, overseas, G League; they’re going to get the greatest recommendation ever for a person, player.”
Utah Valley’s Justin Harmon was unstoppable. He finished with 32 points, getting 20 in the first half alone. He said he felt the Wolverines and the WAC were both overlooked when it came to the postseason. The league’s regular season champion, Utah Valley played like a team on a mission.
“I feel that the WAC is a real good conference on the border with the high mid-major conferences,” Harmon said.
NOTES
Mashburn responded to a question about his future with UNM thusly: “I’ll be back,” he said. A junior, he and the rest of the Lobos backcourt is eligible to return next season. … In that regard, Pitino said he’ll have frank and honest conversations with every player on the team in the coming weeks about coming back in 2023-24. It is expected that at least one or two members of this season’s team will not return.