ALBUQUERQUE — What is this, a Harry Potter movie?
Since when did last year’s leading scorer for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team take up residence in Voldemort’s neighborhood, causing those he left behind to not mention his name when asked about him?
The Lobos spent last weekend in Beaverton, Ore., facing nationally ranked Oregon in a closed-door scrimmage at Nike World Headquarters. It’s the first of two such scrimmages they’ll have before opening the season in The Pit on Nov. 6 against Eastern New Mexico.
Facing the Ducks, ranked No. 15 in the preseason Associated Press poll, was special enough. Doing so with Anthony Mathis in green and yellow — or whatever color scheme Oregon was wearing that day — was quite another experience. Mathis led New Mexico in scoring each of the last two years, becoming the feel-good story of head coach Paul Weir’s arrival in Albuquerque. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard went from perennial benchwarmer under the previous regime to one of the country’s top 3-point shooters, sinking 202 of them in what was thought to be his junior and senior years of eligibility.
In swept Weir, petitioning the NCAA for an additional season after Mathis barely played as a freshman and sophomore. The waiver was approved and Mathis wasted no time in transferring to Oregon for his fifth year in college, doing so without even telling Weir in person that he intended to leave.
The two haven’t spoken or had any kind of contact since Mathis broke the hearts of Lobo fans everywhere when he announced on social media he was joining the Ducks.
Until last weekend, that is.
“I didn’t really speak to him,” Weir said during a news conference Thursday afternoon in The Pit. “I don’t know if any of the players did. Wish him and his team all the best this season.”
The three-hour scrimmage included a series of half-court possessions, a regulation 40-minute game and then an abbreviated five-minute simulated contest. On one side was Weir’s vastly retooled UNM squad, on the other was an Oregon roster with dreams of a Final Four run.
Various preseason publications say the Ducks are one of country’s top teams, thanks to the addition of the former New Mexico sharpshooter.
Weir spoke to the media for more than 29 minutes before Thursday’s practice. The only direct question he got about Mathis was answered in less than nine seconds. He referred to Mathis just one other time, but only in the third person when handling a question about the longer 3-point line that goes into effect this season.
“Nobody could make a shot, even the player [a reporter] mentioned,” Weir said of the Oregon scrimmage. “Nobody could make one. … Everyone was just launching really, really deep ones, and the percentages on both teams were really down.”
Not even the current Lobos, most of whom were here last season, brought up Mathis before Thursday’s practice. Guard JaQuan Lyle said the Oregon scrimmage proved to be an eye-opener for how the team’s chemistry is drastically improved. Forward Vance Jackson talked about the team’s new approach to determining starting lineups.
Nary a mention of He Who Must Not Be Named.
LOBOS NOTES
Mixing it up: Weir said he will no longer determine his starting five based on defensive deflections in practice, a method that confused fans and seemed to put undeserving players on the court for the opening tip. He said he’s using each player’s individual talent based on film study on practice footage.
In other words, he’s using the method of putting his best players out there — just like every other coach has done since James Naismith nailed the first peach basket to the wall.
Tickets: The Lobos are ahead of last year’s pace for season tickets with over 8,000 sold. Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said that suite sales are also surpassing last year’s totals. He said the suites along the south end of The Pit are already starting to fill up.
The goal is figuring out what to do with the largely vacant seats at the north end of the suite area. Designed as a club-level area for high-end boosters, the space is mostly unoccupied during home games.
Nuñez said the athletic department’s new arrangement with multimedia partner Outfront Media aims to convert the area, which flanks the giant replay board, into a well-lit and more active section meant to catch the eye and entice fans into visiting.
