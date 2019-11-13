Lobos rout Green Bay as coaching legend Colson looks on

ALBUQUERQUE — It was fitting that the man currently charged with running the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program sought out the team’s former leader for some advice as soon as Wednesday’s game in The Pit had ended.
Wearing the cherry V-neck sweater and black high-tops that have become his calling card, Lobos head coach Paul Weir walked across Bob King Court after a 93-78 win over Green Bay in the opening round of the Legends Classic to have a brief conversation with Gary Colson, UNM’s basketball boss from 1980-88.
The two had just watched Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle drop 31 points on the Phoenix. He also had seven turnovers (all in the first half), three personal fouls and a technical, all while jawing with the officials from start to finish.
“I was just talking to coach Colson here just after the game,” Weir said. “I think a lot of players that have that edge to them, there’s a fine line as to how much to allow it and how much to bring it back because if you bring too much back sometimes you’re taking away the emotion that that player needs to get going in the first place.”
Lyle’s emotions might well boil over from time to time, but they’re clearly the catalyst for him finding another gear when he’s struggling. His sloppy first half included turnovers where he’d cough the ball up on the dribble, throw it away on a pass or commit an offensive foul to change possessions.
At times he clearly disagreed with the calls, at one point following one of the referees from under the basket all the way to the scorer’s table, then back through the free throw lane as Green Bay went to the stripe.
“He’s just emotional,” said Lobos center Carlton Bragg. “He just likes to play the game. Every time he scores or makes good plays he just likes to keep going with it.”
Bragg had himself a good night as well. The 6-foot-10 senior had a double-double with 16 rebounds and 11 points. Frustrated with his lack of rebounding in the first two games, he and Weir had a text exchange leading into Wednesday about Bragg becoming a statistical giant on the boards before the season’s done.
“That was the goal going into the season, for me and him,” Weir said. “Let’s go try and go lead the country in rebounding. That’s a great stat that he can do. I think the number that he got tonight is a number that he wants and we want every single night, and he’s very capable.”
Down 20-16 midway through the first half, UNM went on an 8-0 run to open a lead it would never give back. The margin grew to 18 in the second half despite the Phoenix (1-2) hitting 10 3-pointers and forcing 18 Lobos turnovers.
Chipping in with a quiet 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting was Makuach Maluach.
“I don’t want to be like the flashy guy,” Maluach said. “I just like to play defense and knock down the open shots and just staying quiet.”
Now 3-0, UNM will host McNeese State on Saturday afternoon in the tournament’s second round, then take a two-game road swing to UTEP and New Mexico State before traveling to Brooklyn, N.Y., for the tournament’s championship round Nov. 25-26.
Watching from afar the entire time has been Colson, arguably one of the most humble if not beloved coaches in Lobo history. Invited to town by Weir as part of the program’s seasonlong initiative of bringing back Lobo legends of the past, Colson shared some of his fondest memories of his time with the school.
He said he’d always remember the crowd’s reaction when the Lobos took down No. 1 Arizona in The Pit and when they hosted defending national champion Georgetown, a game where he glanced to the other end of the floor to see then-Lakers general manager Jerry West covering his ears because the crowd got so loud watching the Lobos take on Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas.
He said his fondest recollection was of an empty arena. Hired away from Pepperdine by former UNM athletic director John Bridgers in 1980, Colson had never actually seen The Pit during the interview process.
“They said, ‘You know, you’re going to be our coach,’ ” Colson said. “I said, ‘I got a request, I’d like to see the gym.’ You know, I had no idea. I came from Pepperdine, where it was a high school gym, so it just blew my mind. First game I remember sitting down and as the game was going on I was hyperventilating. I mean the crowd — you know, they just never left.”
It’s that kind of response that gives Weir chills about coaching the Lobos. While The Pit isn’t the rafter-shaking noise box it used to be, it remains one of college basketball’s most storied buildings based on more than a half-century of unforgettable moments.
“I was walking around with coach Colson through the facilities, and obviously the facilities have changed quite a bit since he was here, and he said, ‘Do you ever get numb to how nice this all is,’ ” Weir said. “And I said, ‘Maybe at times.’ Unfortunately we all get spoiled with the things we have and maybe take them for granted, but I said never have I ever gotten numb to walking into The Pit and just understanding what this place is about.”
NOTES
The Lobos shot 60 percent from the floor in each of their first two games. They were held to 48 percent Wednesday. … Corey Manigault was 4-for-5 from the field and had nine points. In three games he is shooting 73 percent (16-for-22) and averaging 13 points. … The Lobos seem to have settled into a regular eight-man rotation of Bragg, Lyle, Maluach, Manigault, Vance Jackson, JJ Caldwell, Keith McGee and Zane Martin. A ninth, Tavian Percy, is the only other player getting any opportunity to leave the bench. Percy played seven minutes on Wednesday, scoring five points. … None of UNM’s first six games are scheduled to be broadcast on regional or national television, including next week’s road swing. The first national broadcast will be the Nov. 25 game against Auburn on ESPNews.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.