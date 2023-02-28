ALBUQUERQUE — The curtain came down on the University of New Mexico’s senior class Tuesday night in The Pit.

It did so in style, too, as UNM rolled past Fresno State 94-80 before 12,520 fans in what may have been the final home game of the season.

The only way the Lobos return to their friendly confines is an appearance in the dreaded National Invitation Tournament, a consolation prize should they not land a bid in the NCAA Tournament. To get there, nothing short of a run to the Mountain West Conference Tournament finals — or an outright MWC championship — will get them there.