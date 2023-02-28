ALBUQUERQUE — The curtain came down on the University of New Mexico’s senior class Tuesday night in The Pit.
It did so in style, too, as UNM rolled past Fresno State 94-80 before 12,520 fans in what may have been the final home game of the season.
The only way the Lobos return to their friendly confines is an appearance in the dreaded National Invitation Tournament, a consolation prize should they not land a bid in the NCAA Tournament. To get there, nothing short of a run to the Mountain West Conference Tournament finals — or an outright MWC championship — will get them there.
“I think we’re playing good basketball,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino, pointing to an injury to Jaelen House that led to two losses and last-second heartbreakers to Nevada and San Diego State. “The at-large picture might look a little different but that’s just part of the game. Everybody deals with those things.”
Pitino was dealing with his own things in Tuesday’s game. Frustrated at his team’s inability to close out on Fresno State’s 3-point shooters, he slammed a clipboard to the floor and later chucked a water bottle under the team’s bench.
“I don’t remember that,” Pitino joked. “I’m going to need to see the proof.”
The Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers to stay within striking distance early in the second half. In the end, it was UNM’s offense that saved the day. The Lobos became the first team to ever crack
90 points against the Bulldogs since Justin Hutson took over five years ago.
Morris Udeze had 25 points and nine rebounds in his (possible) final game in The Pit. House, one of five graduating seniors to be recognized before the game, had 24 points and five assists.
Jamal Mashburn Jr., K.J. Jenkins and Javonte Johnson all reached double figures.
The Lobos led 50-42 at halftime and began pulling away after the Bulldogs made it a one-possession game less than a minute into the second half. The stretch run included razzle-dazzle passes and dunks, clutch 3-pointers and a few defensive gems.
It gave Udeze and House a chance to sub out in the final two minutes, each getting a well-deserved standing ovation from the fans whose team made huge leaps and bounds this season with those two at the forefront.
Afterward Pitino, said he really only considered Udeze a senior since he has officially exhausted his college eligibility. The other four players can come back next season.
Merely having his club play as well as it did after last weekend’s draining loss to San Diego State is what got Pitino’s attention.
“Really, really speaks to the character in the locker room,” he said. “We were able to bounce back right away and play a terrific game with great spirit, great emotion and great energy. So, obviously, we want to go to the NCAA Tournament. Everybody dreams of that. I think we’ve put ourselves in position.”
The Lobos’ biggest concern heading into Friday’s regular season finale is catching San Jose State in the MWC standings. The Spartans (18-11, 9-8) remained a game ahead of UNM for fifth place with their win over Colorado State on Tuesday.
The top five teams in the final standings get a bye through to the MWC quarterfinals while the bottom six teams face the prospect of winning four games in four days to capture the league title.
The Lobos own the tiebreaker over San Jose State. The Spartans close out on the road at Air Force this weekend.
NOTES
Arguably the loudest moment of the night came with 7:27 left in the game when Donovan Dent drove in from near midcourt and dunked on Fresno State’s 6-11 center Eduardo Andre. It opened a 76-63 lead. Dent also had a pair of blocked shots that got the crowd on its feet. ... If anything topped it, it came in the final five minutes when Josiah Allick swatted an Andre shot at the rim, setting up a fast break the other way. House led downcourt, passing the ball off the glass to Udeze who flew in for the two-handed dunk to extend the lead to 17 points. ... The Lobos finished 5-4 in conference home games. Tuesday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak in The Pit. They hadn’t won at home since Jan. 27 against Air Force.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Hot at the perfect time. That’s exactly how the UNM women’s team is rolling into the Mountain West Tournament after an 88-68 win at Fresno State to close out the regular season.
The Lobos (20-11, 12-6) finished in a three-way tie for third with San Diego State and Colorado State, but earned the league’s No. 4 seed in a tiebreaker. They’ll face No. 5 San Diego State in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
UNM trailed Tuesday’s game 28-16 after the first quarter but took control by outscoring Fresno State 28-11 the rest of the first half. LaTascya Duff led four players in double figures with a game-high 27 points, draining 8 of 10 shots from 3-point territory.
The Lobos had 16 3s, five of which came from Duff’s sister. LaTora.
UNM never trailed in the second half, winning their third straight road game and earning a 20-win season for the fourth time in coach Mike Bradbury’s seven seasons.