Vegas Vance to the rescue.
Again.
University of New Mexico small forward Vance Jackson has taken a real shine to the Mountain West Conference Tournament since becoming a Lobo, averaging 25.7 points, 8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three games in the annual event since last year.
He poured in 26 points with a dozen rebounds in his 2020 debut Wednesday afternoon as the seventh-seeded Lobos rolled past No. 10 San Jose State, 79-66, to earn a berth in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 Utah State.
“I like this gym,” Jackson said. “I like the atmosphere, I love our fans.”
The Pit West, as UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center has come to be called this time of year, was again decidedly pro-Lobos thanks to a vocal group of fans. Jackson gave them plenty to cheer about, scoring 14 straight points for his team in the second half as San Jose State trailed by at least nine points for most of the final 30-plus minutes.
Jackson told head coach Paul Weir after Wednesday morning’s pregame shootaround that he was thinking about getting a haircut, but after watching Jackson make 14 straight shots before the team left the floor and headed back to the hotel, Weir admitted he wasn’t sure it was a good idea.
“I said, ‘I don’t know about getting a haircut, let’s just roll with what we got here,’ ” Weir said.
The Lobos spotted San Jose State and early 8-4 lead before rattling off 21 unanswered points to take total control. The Spartans (7-24) were never really in it despite the Lobos getting quiet outings from guards JaQuan Lyle, Zane Martin, Keith McGee, Kurt Wegscheider and Vante Hendrix. Those five combined for 13 points on 5-for-23 shooting and nine turnovers.
Most of the scoring came from Jackson, Makuach Maluach (22) and Corey Manigault (18). The trio combined for 24 of UNM’s 29 made shots, plus a combined 12-for-12 effort from the free throw line.
San Jose State head coach Jean Prioleau said UNM is one of those teams that can be a tough out this week if it figures things out.
“When we first played them I think they were 15-2 or maybe 15-3,” he said. “So I mean that’s high-level playing. So, I mean they’re a very dangerous team. They have a lot of talent. And I think coach Weir’s done a great job of keeping those guys kind of focused. And they’re in the moment right now when it’s in March when anything can happen. I think they’re a very dangerous team. I think they have a lot of talent.”
This is the second straight year UNM has won its opening-round game by double digits to advance into the quarterfinals to face Utah State. The Aggies went on to win the tournament last year and, until last weekend’s loss in The Pit, had won six straight to emerge as a serious threat to top-seeded San Diego State.
Weir said getting a second win in five days against Utah State might mean tinkering with the starting lineup. He has toyed with the idea of going with three guards and playing a smaller version of the post-based offense he has now. The bigger lineup worked well against SJSU, which has just one true low-post player and a slew of smaller guards.
Utah State showed a measure of vulnerability in the loss to UNM last weekend when the Lobos used pressure defense and up-tempo offense in the final five minutes to overcome a six-point deficit. Weir said after that game that the Manigault-Jackson-Maluach rotation wasn’t working great, at times.
In Wednesday’s game the Lobos gave up the 8-4 spurt to start things out, then gave up seven straight points to SJSU to open the second half.
“I think that lineup — I don’t know,” Weir said, alluding to Wednesday’s slow starts. “I went back to them here today and I talked to them about it and maybe I’m talking about it too much, because that group itself just has got to give us more. That’s the reality of it. I’m hopeful that if I do stick with it that they’re going to find a way to figure it out and play good basketball together at both ends of the court.”
NOTES
This was UNM’s 20th win in the MWC Tournament, third-most all time behind San Diego State and UNLV. ... Wyoming became the first 11-seed to win a game in the tournament with an upset of No. 6 Colorado State in Wednesday’s late game. The Cowboys will face No. 3 Nevada on Thursday night. ... Air Force beat Fresno State in Wednesday’s early game, setting up a quarterfinal date with No. 1 San Diego State. Two of Wednesday’s three games had the lower seed come out with the win. ... The UNM-Utah State game tips off at 7:30 p.m. here at home. The winner faces the Nevada-Wyoming winner in Friday night’s semifinals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.