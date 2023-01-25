UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins warms up for a Nov. 19 game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Hopkins, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior who led the Blazers to a win in the Bahamas Bowl in December, is set to be the University of New Mexico’s new starting quarterback.
ALBUQUERQUE — NCAA rules allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to carry 85 scholarship players and as many as 115 players on the active roster.
The University of New Mexico had only four players exhaust their collegiate eligibility after the 2022 season. More than a dozen have since jumped into the transfer portal, leaving fewer than 20 spots open heading into next season.
On Wednesday, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales announced the signing of 18 new players. That’s on top of the 11 he had signed during December’s early recruiting period. He expects to have an additional six to eight players on board by Feb. 1 — or the remaining few off the transfer portal stockpile at the end of the spring semester.
By anyone’s math, it could mean as many as three dozen new faces (or more) will grace the Lobos’ sideline once the season opener rolls around Sept. 2 at Texas A&M.
What’s more, it means there’s going to be a lot of players headed out the door between now and then.
“There’s opportunity for competition,” Gonzales said Wednesday.
That opportunity starts with the incoming transfers, most of whom officially became Lobos on Wednesday. Among them are three players via the portal from TCU, two from UAB and one apiece from Oklahoma, Washington State, Appalachian State and Temple.
Some of the names on Wednesday’s list have been well circulated on social media in recent weeks, namely quarterback Dylan Hopkins. A transfer from UAB who led the Blazers to a win in the Bahamas Bowl in December, he’s already been inserted at the top of UNM’s depth chart.
A 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior, he’s one of four QBs signed in the current recruiting cycle. He was joined on Wednesday’s list by the addition of D.C. Tabscott, a 6-foot-4 sophomore transfer from Appalachian State.
“That quarterback room has changed dramatically,” Gonzales said. “To see those guys compete in the couple workouts we’ve had out there has been outstanding.”
Hopkins and fellow UAB transfer Ryan Davis, a 5-11 receiver with one year of eligibility remaining, came to Albuquerque along with former Blazers interim coach and UNM’s new offensive coordinator, Bryant Vincent.
Gonzales is committed to revamping the team’s offense, which ranked dead last in the FBS during last season’s forgettable 2-10 campaign as 18 of the new recruits are tied to the offensive side of the ball. That includes perhaps the most intriguing of them all, tight end Magnus Geers.
A native of Switzerland who bought a one-way ticket to the U.S. with the dream of playing major college football, the 6-6, 250-pounder taught himself how to play by watching YouTube videos. He got his chance as a tight end in three seasons at Temple. He comes to UNM as a junior who has three seasons of eligibility remaining because he didn’t play during the Owls’ 2020 COVID-19 season and redshirted in 2021.
All told, the Lobos have signed eight receivers, six safeties and four linebackers since December.
Gonzales said this recruiting class will go down as the highest rated group in the history of UNM football.
“It’s a new era, it’s a new way of doing things,” he said. “We’ve completely flipped our roster which, I say it all the time, if you want to be a good coach you get good players.”
Signing and keeping players off the transfer portal has become a little easier, Gonzales said, because of a rule change that allows athletes to make a one-time transfer and gain immediate eligibility without having to sit out a year. A second transfer requires a year-long wait unless it’s waived by the NCAA.
“You have to adjust the plan to give yourself a chance to be successful,” Gonzales said. “You’ve got to replace talent with talent if you want to be a good coach and so we’ve adjusted our model to be able to have more kids that can compete right now instead of developing them over a four-year period.”
Of the 29 players already signed, 25 are on campus and attending classes in the spring semester. The others are high school seniors, including three players from New Mexico.