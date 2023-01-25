UAB LSU Football

UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins warms up for a Nov. 19 game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Hopkins, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior who led the Blazers to a win in the Bahamas Bowl in December, is set to be the University of New Mexico’s new starting quarterback.

 Matthew Hinton/Associated Press file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — NCAA rules allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to carry 85 scholarship players and as many as 115 players on the active roster.

The University of New Mexico had only four players exhaust their collegiate eligibility after the 2022 season. More than a dozen have since jumped into the transfer portal, leaving fewer than 20 spots open heading into next season.

On Wednesday, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales announced the signing of 18 new players. That’s on top of the 11 he had signed during December’s early recruiting period. He expects to have an additional six to eight players on board by Feb. 1 — or the remaining few off the transfer portal stockpile at the end of the spring semester.

