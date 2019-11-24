The Lobos have passed their first road test, gotten off to a decent start and seem to have demonstrated that they have the depth and available talent to make the 2019-20 college basketball season one their fans can be happy with.
Now comes the chance to dance on the big stage in front of a national audience, to earn the kind of exposure the team has lacked for most of the past five years.
The University of New Mexico, 5-1 after a road split in a pair of hostile environments at UTEP and New Mexico State, heads to Brooklyn, N.Y., for a pair of games in the championship round of the Legends Classic, an annual tournament that wraps up with four games over the next two days at Barclays Center.
UNM’s opener is Monday night against Auburn (5-0), a Final Four team from a year ago whose undefeated start had them at No. 19 in last week’s Top 25 poll. The game will be broadcast on ESPNews.
While expectations are predictably high for the Tigers, the Lobos are happy just to have found a way to beat New Mexico State and not collapse in late-game situations with pressure. Head coach Paul Weir bore the evidence of that by emerging from the team’s locker room after the win over NMSU.
With his familiar Mr. Rogers-esque red sweater doused in water from a postgame celebration with his players, he talked about the emergence of staying composed in tight situations — and the impact winning has on the entire program.
“I’m glad [the players are] happy and I’m glad a lot of our fans are happy,” Weir said. “It has been a tough go here these past couple of years and we had to go through, unfortunately, a tough couple years to try and turn our program around and I’m really hopeful that now we’ll kind of be able to keep building.”
Despite being held to 63 points in a one-possession loss at UTEP, the Lobos are averaging 85.5 points and shooting 51.5 percent from the field thanks, in large part, to the infusion of players like JaQuan Lyle and JJ Caldwell to the lineup. Lyle is averaging 19.8 points and is already entrenched at the team’s go-to guy in terms of offense.
Conversely, Caldwell is averaging just 5.3 points on only 3.5 shot attempts per game, but his speed and passing ability have had a huge impact at both ends of the floor. He leads the team in assists and steals, and has become part of the late-game rotation Weir seems to prefer.
“Caldwell brings a whole ‘nother element to the game with his speed,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “His quickness, his ability to just, you know, eat paint. He doesn’t shoot the ball, obviously doesn’t look to shoot the ball but he’s very effective even though he doesn’t shoot the ball.”
While the system isn’t entirely perfect — as witnessed by the team’s 1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio — things are definitely trending in the right direction for Weir’s Lobos. Now comes the chance to take it to another level starting Monday.
NOTES
Scouting Auburn: Coach Bruce Pearl led the Tigers to the Final Four with a lineup that looks considerably different than the one he brings to Brooklyn. Five key players, including three starters, are gone.
What’s left is an interesting mix of five returning seniors and five freshmen with just one sophomore and no juniors. Senior guard Samir Doughty is the team’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. He poured in 33 points in a blowout of Cal State-Northridge, the only common opponent between the Tigers and UNM.
The only non-senior to start is freshman Isaac Okoro, a 6-6 forward who averages 14.4 points. All told, the lineup is much like the Lobos in that they have a regular rotation of eight to nine players, with the bulk of the time going to the starters.
All five teams the Tigers have faced were picked in the top three of their respective conferences.
This is just the second meeting between the schools; the last an 83-78 Auburn win on Dec. 22, 2015, at a tournament in Honolulu.
History: This is the 13th year for the Legends Classic, which has held the championship rounds in Barclays Center since 2012. Before that it was held west of the Hudson River, with New Jersey stops in Atlantic City, Newark and the Meadowlands Sports Complex.
Postseason boost: Fifty-one of the 106 teams to play in the Legends Classic have gone onto some sort of postseason tournament, including 31 to the NCAA. Of those, 10 made it as far as the Sweet 16. The Lobos have not been to the postseason since 2014.
Up Next
What: Legends Classic championship rounds, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
When: Semifinals on Monday; Wisconsin (4-1) vs. Richmond (4-0), 5 p.m.; New Mexico (5-1) vs. No. 19 Auburn (5-0), 7:30 p.m.; final round on Tuesday with winners playing at 5:30 p.m. and losers at 3 p.m.
Where to watch: New Mexico-Auburn game is on ESPNews, Wisconsin-Richmond on ESPN2; Both of Tuesday’s games broadcast live on ESPN2.
