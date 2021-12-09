The New Mexican
ALBUQUERQUE — It took the Lobos an entire season to win six games during former coach Paul Weir’s final go-round with the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program in 2020-21.
His replacement, Richard Pitino, needed just 10 to reach a half-dozen hashmarks in the win column this time around.
The Lobos (6-4) rolled past Denver, 87-67, on Thursday night in The Pit as KJ Jenkins led the way with five 3-pointers in the second half. It was the second of six straight home games during the month of December for UNM, which hosts UTEP on Sunday before taking a week off for players taking final exams.
Jenkins finished with 21 points while center Gethro Muscadin had a double-double with a 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jay-Allen Tovar added 10 boards and nine points while Jamal Mashburn Jr. became the first Lobo in seven years to reach double figures in all of the season’s first 10 games with 10 points.
For Jenkins, it was the breakout game he sorely needed. The junior college transfer had been slowed by an injured ankle that forced him to miss two games.
After Monday’s overtime loss to New Mexico State, he said his ankle was still an issue but not so bad that it would keep him from taking the court. Pitino took notice, giving his 6-foot-2 guard a chance to get out and create some offense.
“He looks better,” Pitino said in a postgame interview on KKOB-AM. “He was pretty hobbled by that. He’s not like a lightning-quick player to begin with, and when you take away his speed a little bit, it’s going to slow him down.”
Denver dropped to 3-8 with the loss, the Pioneers’ fifth straight setback. Their lack of size showed as the Lobos dominated the rebounding category with a 48-32 advantage.
UNM led by as many as 27 points, giving Pitino a chance to get a number of players some much-needed time on the court. That included freshman center Sebastian Forsling. The 7-foot Swede logged a career-high 18 minutes, doubling his season totals for points and rebounds.
Pitino said he was concerned about how his team would respond after the heartbreaking loss to NMSU.
“I thought there would just be an emotional letdown for everybody, which is natural,” he said.
The Lobos went the entire first half without a made 3-pointer, yet led 41-27 at intermission. Once the outside shots started falling the game got out of hand as the lead ballooned to more than two dozen points.
Pitino said he was happiest with the rebounding. Much-maligned in that category in some of the first few games, the Lobos have turned the corner in that regard since a trip to Las Vegas, Nev., for a Thanksgiving-week tournament that produced a pair of losses.
“We have improved drastically since that Towson game with the rebounding,” Pitino said.
The Lobos will not play another game on the road until January. Until then they’ll have home dates against UTEP, SMU (Dec. 19), Norfolk State (Dec. 21) and the Mountain West Conference opener on Dec. 28 against preseason favorite Colorado State.
GAME NOTES
The Lobos were once again without Emmanuel Kuac, a 6-7 guard who had shown flashes of outstanding play before a lower-body injury sidelined him last weekend in practice. Pitino already ruled him out for Sunday’s game and said his return is still up in the air. … Guard Saquan Singleton continues to struggle at the free throw line. He was 2-for-4 against Denver and is now 9-for-20 for the season. … Guards Jaelen House and Mashburn didn’t play much in the second half. No Lobo had more than 25 minutes. … UNM had 15 assists although no one single player had more than two. … Thursday’s attendance was 8,046, roughly 5,000 fewer than Monday’s game against NMSU.
