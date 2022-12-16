Air Force New Mexico Football

UNM defensive coordinator Rocky Long watches the Air Force game in 2021 in Albuquerque. the former Lobos head coach is expected to soon be named as defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

 Andres Leighton/Associated Press file photo

One of the most beloved coaches in the history of the University of New Mexico’s football program appears to be on his way out the door.

Albuquerque radio station 101.7 The Team, an ESPN affiliate, was the first to report Friday that Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long will be named to the same position at Syracuse and may be on the Orange’s staff in time for their appearance in the Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota.

A report on Syracuse.com says Long was offered the position earlier this week and the school was prepared to make an announcement.

