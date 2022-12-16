One of the most beloved coaches in the history of the University of New Mexico’s football program appears to be on his way out the door.
Albuquerque radio station 101.7 The Team, an ESPN affiliate, was the first to report Friday that Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long will be named to the same position at Syracuse and may be on the Orange’s staff in time for their appearance in the Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota.
A report on Syracuse.com says Long was offered the position earlier this week and the school was prepared to make an announcement.
UNM has not issued a statement.
Never a huge fan of social media or even stepping into the limelight, Long has been silent since the rumors started flying this week. His Twitter account gave no hint of any news; he hasn’t posted a tweet since Nov. 15, 2015.
Long, 72, has had four stints as a coach at his alma mater, the most notable coming between 1998 and 2008 when he served as the Lobos’ head coach and became the winningest coach in school history. He took UNM to five bowl games, winning the New Mexico Bowl in 2007.
He became San Diego State’s defensive coordinator in 2009, then took over as the Aztecs’ head coach in 2011. When he stepped down in 2019, he did so as the winningest coach in Mountain West Conference history.
Considered the godfather of the 3-3-5 scheme that has perplexed college offenses for decades, Long is considered one of the greatest defensive minds in college football.
“He’s the best defensive coach of all time and I’ll argue anyone about that,” Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said in August. “No one understands or sees the game the way he does.”
It was Gonzales who persuaded Long to return to UNM in 2020. Just weeks after he was hired as head coach, Gonzales hired his longtime mentor to rebuild the Lobos’ defense. Gonzales worked as an assistant on Long’s staff at UNM and San Diego State and has often said he considered Long the most important piece of the rebuilding project at New Mexico.
The Lobos’ defense improved all three seasons Long was there, finishing in the top 50 nationally the last two seasons after ranking as one of the country’s worst when he arrived. While UNM ranked last in total offense this season, Long’s defense checked in at No. 46.
His potential departure is just another tough blow for the Lobos. As of Friday morning, 15 players had put their names in the transfer portal with many more expected to jump ship in the coming days.
It comes on the heels of a 2-10 season, the team’s second 10-loss campaign in the last four years and its sixth straight season in which the Lobos failed to win more than three games.
If Long does go, it means Gonzales will be in need of coordinators on both sides of the ball. He fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime in October and is expected to name a replacement soon.
