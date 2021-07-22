The news wasn’t all bad for the University of New Mexico’s football team Thursday.
A day after getting voted into last place in the Mountain West Conference’s preseason media poll, the Lobos did have one of their players voted all-conference on the defensive side.
Jerrick Reed II, a senior who led the Mountain West in interceptions during the seven-game 2020 season, picked up where he left off a year ago when he was voted first-team defense after helping the Lobos win their final two games last season.
He is just the second UNM defensive player recognized in the preseason since 2018, and its first defensive back honored in the last 13 years.
Reed had four interceptions last year and finished with 33 tackles, fourth on the team. He was eighth in the country in picks. Two of those came in a loss at Hawaii.
Carson Strong was voted the MWC’s offensive player of the year. Considered a viable draft prospect at quarterback, he was the conference’s offensive MVP in 2020 after passing for 2,858 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws.
San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall was voted the top player on the other side of the ball. He was the MWC’s defensive player of the year and an All-American last year after recording 10 sacks and helping the Spartans to the league title.
Utah State’s Savon Scarver was named the preseason’s top special teams player. He has six kick returns for touchdowns in his career.
