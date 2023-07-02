We’re four months away from the 2023-24 college basketball season, but the hype has already begun.

Late last week, the online entity Hoop Scoop Media posted a top 25 men’s poll, and checking in at No. 24 was none other than the Lobos.

“The Lobos had a disappointing end to last season, but make no mistake. They’re back and even better,” it wrote about UNM. “The star backcourt of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. is back in Albuquerque. Richard Pitino filled the space around them with transfers such as Jemarl Baker, Nelly Junior Joseph, Mustapha Amzil and Isaac Mushila. This is their year to do damage, and they have the right pieces to make it happen.”

