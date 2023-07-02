We’re four months away from the 2023-24 college basketball season, but the hype has already begun.
Late last week, the online entity Hoop Scoop Media posted a top 25 men’s poll, and checking in at No. 24 was none other than the Lobos.
“The Lobos had a disappointing end to last season, but make no mistake. They’re back and even better,” it wrote about UNM. “The star backcourt of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. is back in Albuquerque. Richard Pitino filled the space around them with transfers such as Jemarl Baker, Nelly Junior Joseph, Mustapha Amzil and Isaac Mushila. This is their year to do damage, and they have the right pieces to make it happen.”
All good points.
Kansas is the site’s No. 1, followed by Purdue, Duke, Creighton and Marquette. The Lobos are sandwiched between North Carolina and Kentucky.
And, no, San Diego State was not on that list.
• • •
Just when you thought Greg Heiar was radioactive after his disastrous one-year stint as head basketball coach at New Mexico State, along comes Mineral Area College with a lifeline.
Fired in February after a fatal shooting involving one of his players, plunging attendance at home games, difficulty winning games and, of course, a hazing scandal that rocked the entire program and forced the school to shut down the season with six games left, Heiar was named the new head coach at Mineral Area on Saturday.
A junior college in Park Hills, Mo., Mineral Area made sure to mention his past discretions in a statement:
“Heiar’s lengthy career has not been without controversy, but [Mineral Area athletic director Jim] Gerwitz said the hiring committee carefully considered the entirety of coach Heiar’s college coaching career, contacted past administrators, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond,” the school’s press release said.
• • •
It’s official: New Mexico State is part of Conference USA. The move became official Saturday as NMSU joined Liberty, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State in a league that now stretches from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean to the I-10 corridor ending with NMSU and UTEP.
It was one of several moves that rearranged the NCAA landscape over the weekend. Half a dozen schools left C-USA to join the American Athletic Conference.
It started with the Big 12 raiding the American’s top teams (Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston). That forced the American to pilfer C-USA’s top teams. C-USA then shopped around for what was left, taking NMSU and Liberty off the FBS Independent scrap heap and adding others from the ASUN and WAC.
The bottom line, it’s good for business for NMSU — particularly in football. The stabilization a conference affiliation brings means a more balanced schedule with greater opportunities for exposure.
• • •
Las Vegas, N.M., native Jaron Maestas has been named the new women’s tennis coach at Iowa State.
He spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Kansas and the five before that as the head coach at Central Oklahoma. He was twice named his region’s coach of the year while with the Bronchos.
He played in college at Western New Mexico and New Mexico State.
He’ll be on a five-year contract with the Cyclones.
• • •
Football season is right around the corner, and Santa Fe High is looking for your help. The Demons will host their Blue and Gold Golf Tournament on July 28 at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe.
The 8:30 a.m. shotgun start has same-day registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information, email demonfootballnm@gmail.com.