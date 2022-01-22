ALBUQUERQUE — The woman with two different numbers is making a name for herself halfway around the world from her home.
She’s also learning a few catchy English words as she adjusts to life as a true freshman on the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team.
After dropping in a career-high
19 points in Saturday afternoon’s 80-74 win over Fresno State in The Pit, 6-foot-1 guard Paula Reus used the word “hype” twice when describing the announced crowd of 4,751 fans. Those fans helped the Lobos rally from an 11-point deficit to remain perfect atop the Mountain West Conference standings.
“It was great. I was hype,” she said. “All five [thousand fans] were hype. It feels amazing; this crowd is amazing.”
A first-year player from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, she laughed when asked about using the word in conversation. She said she had never heard it before coming to the United States and was taught it by her teammates. Saturday proved the perfect time to work it into a conversation.
The Spanish equivalent to hype is motivada, which translates to “motivated.”
Whatever words one chooses to use, there are plenty to pick from when talking about the success UNM has had this season. Now 16-4 overall and 7-0 in conference, the Lobos are the only unbeaten team left in league play after Nevada was beaten Saturday by UNLV. The Lobos are alone in first, half a game in front of UNLV (15-4, 7-1) and comfortably in front of Fresno State (7-10, 3-3), the preseason pick to win the MWC.
Saturday’s win showed the identity the Lobos have created for themselves: Little depth, explosive offense and a team willing to sacrifice rebounds for getting back in transition. It all adds up to a team that’s on the verge of taking control of the Mountain West race.
The Lobos will host San Jose State on Monday, then head to UNLV on Thursday in a game that could create even more separation.
For a while in Saturday’s game, it looked as if UNM was headed for its first home loss. The Lobos were outscored by a dozen points in the second quarter and fell behind 49-38 just
11 seconds into the third quarter, as they had no answer for Bulldogs forward Wytala Motta. She ended her day with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds but spent considerable time on the bench because of fouls.
The Lobos made it a one-possession game by quarter’s end, setting the stage for a dominant fourth quarter led by Reus. Wearing No. 3 for home games and No. 30 in the Lobos’ road cherry uniforms, she had a 3-pointers and three buckets from inside the arc to put the game on ice.
Afterward, coach Mike Bradbury paid homage to the heart and soul of this year’s team, its seniors.
“We’ve got five seniors in there that are used to winning — and want to win,” he said. “I think they challenge each other and came out and played much better.”
Antonia Anderson had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds with five assists. She crossed over the 1,000-point threshold as a Lobo while setting the program record for games played.
LaTora Duff had 17 points for the Lobos as she and her sister, LaTascya, had six of UNM’s nine 3-pointers. Fresno State’s Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, combined for 36 points.
Haley Cavinder had a rare triple-double wih 21 points,
12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Lobos men fall 93-91 at Wyoming
Jay Allen-Tovar had a career-high 25 points in Saturday’s 93-91 loss at Wyoming.
Allen-Tovar hit 10 of his 14 shot attempts and grabbed a team-high six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as UNM remained winless in MWC play.
Now 7-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play, UNM is alone in last place despite playing well on its road trip that began a few days earlier at Colorado State. The Lobos lost those two by a combined eight points to two of the MWC’s top teams.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. added
22 points and Jaelen House 18.
New Mexico trailed the entire second half but made it a one- or two-possession game several times in the final 20 minutes. It was a two-point game in the closing seconds when Mashburn was called for a charge with 12.5 seconds left, and the Lobos trailing 89-87.
Coach Richard Pitino was so incensed at the call that he was whistled for a technical foul. Those two calls helped the Cowboys (15-2, 4-0) extend it to 92-87 at the free throw line, essentially putting it out of reach.
