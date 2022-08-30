A quick check of the calendar shows November is still a ways off.

Between now and then, the University of New Mexico football team will have played eight games and firmly set the tone for how Year Three of the Danny Gonzales era will be remembered. The journey starts with Saturday’s season opener, a home game against Maine in which UNM is a 10-point favorite.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at University Stadium, the first of three straight home games.

Popular in the Community