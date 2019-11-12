ALBUQUERQUE
Every Thanksgiving feast begins with an appetizer, and the University of New Mexico’s holiday treat begins with Wednesday’s home game against Green Bay in the opening round of the Legends Classic.
An eight-team tournament that features the championship rounds between the top four teams at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center the week of Thanksgiving, the Classic has the first regional rounds played in predetermined on-campus sites this week.
For the Lobos (2-0), that means a pair of tuneups against Green Bay and McNeese State. A two-game road swing to UTEP and New Mexico State next week predates the trip to New York for games against Auburn and, potentially, Wisconsin.
Considering his slow start, Vance Jackson needs all the tuneups he can get. The UNM junior has been a shadow of the player he was during last season’s run in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. In games against Eastern New Mexico and CSUN last week, the 6-foot-9 pro prospect has basically been the invisible man.
He has attempted only nine shots in 48 minutes, scoring just 12 points while combining for nearly as many fouls (seven) and turnovers (four).
Thing is, the Lobos have been just fine without his typical contributions of roughly 13 points a game. That’s largely due to the play of the team’s big men, center Carlton Bragg and power forward Corey Manigault. The two struggled badly a year ago as the team’s point guard situation was a total mess.
Without anyone to feed them the ball without the threat of turning it into a disaster, the two never really settled into playing true post-possession basketball. With guards JaQuan Lyle, Zane Martin and JJ Caldwell sharing time at the point, the two bigs are each averaging 15 points while establishing themselves as scoring threats in the paint.
The production value of Bragg and Manigault has more than made up for Jackson’s stumble. The pair is shooting the lights out, hitting 22 of the 32 shots they’ve taken while getting to the free throw line 22 times in two games.
The biggest concern, said UNM head coach Paul Weir, isn’t the offense or Jackson’s role in it. The coaching staff has emphasized intense defense and, to date, the Lobos haven’t shown much of the full-court press they’ve been running all offseason. That time will come, the coach said.
“I want to come in and hang our hat on our defense,” Weir said. “I don’t want to lose out on those repetitions and those possessions for us to build that. When we want to expand it we will. The reality is these teams we’re playing are smaller and quicker than us and we’ve got to be able to guard those guys and we’ve had issues with that in the past.”
In other words, the press will reveal itself but probably not until UNM gets into the UTEP-New Mexico State swing a week from now, or perhaps as late as the trip to Brooklyn.
For now, the main course will have to wait and get the special attention when the time calls for it. Until then, the appetizers of Green Bay and McNeese State will get more of the same that Lobos fans have seen in the first two games of the season.
HOOPS NOTES
Evansville’s stunning upset of No. 1 Kentucky on the road Tuesday night certainly made at least one New Mexico resident happy. Former Purple Aces forward Craig Snow, currently a UNM assistant and former head coach at New Mexico Highlands, played at Evansville from 1997-2001, appearing in 121 career games and averaging 12.6 points in four seasons.
Snow coached against his alma mater last year while still at Highlands, taking the Cowboys to Indiana for an exhibition game to start the season.
FOOTBALL NOTES
Head coach Bob Davie said he knew the Lobos were going to need last weekend’s game to be called off the moment he found out that one of the team’s players had died. After meeting with his team to break the news of Nahje Flowers’s death, he set in motion the idea of postponing last weekend’s Air Force game to Nov. 23.
“No chance, no chance,” he said during his Tuesday media luncheon at Dreamstyle Stadium. “I knew immediately on [Nov. 5] morning that there was no chance to play this football game. Absolutely no chance.”
Boise State (8-1) is up to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.