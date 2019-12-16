ALBUQUERQUE — Paul Weir wants to coach, to educate and serve as a guide for young men trying to take the next step in life. He likes being the calm one in the room, the quiet voice of reason when chaos erupts around him.
What he doesn’t want to do is serve as the emotional backbone of any team he coaches. He’ll do it if pressed into service, but he clearly doesn’t crave being the loudest voice or the one who has to assume the role of cheerleader when things go south.
Time and time again last season he waited for someone on his University of New Mexico basketball team to become that person. Time and again he was forced into that spot himself, all the while rubbing away the headaches of having a team that simply lacked the leadership qualities he was looking for. Being the calming influence while double-dipping as the rah-rah guy was too much.
This season, not so much.
The Lobos are off to a 10-2 start and in the midst of a five-game winning streak with three home games remaining before now and the resumption of Mountain West play Jan. 1. All cylinders are firing as the team is playing with the kind of swagger not seen around The Pit in more than half a decade.
In the middle of it all is the head coach, the man who will gladly put down the proverbial bullhorn when a lift is needed.
To make his point, Weir references the last book he read: Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday.
“I find myself being a stoic with these guys, being the one that kind of calmed them down and I love that role,” Weir said. “It was a very similar role I had when I was coaching that team across the hall [New Mexico State]. We’ve got a very energetic, competitive, vibrant group, and I can hopefully guide them in a calmer way and get them out of their own way as opposed to constantly trying to motivate them or boost their confidence or whatever it may be. It’s a role I enjoy tremendously.”
Case in point, the Lobos’ pregame shoot-around prior to last Saturday’s game against New Mexico State. As the players gathered together before heading to the locker room, someone in the huddle made a derogatory remark about the Aggies. It was a moment, Weir said, that could have easily escalated into a New Mexico State-bashing moment.
“Carlton [Bragg] said, ‘We don’t need to say that right now,’ “ Weir said. “Someone’s response was, ‘Well they say that about us.’ And Carlton’s response is that we’re just better than that, guys, let’s just be cool and do what we do.”
A year ago Weir likely would have had to pipe up and shut things down because there was no one there to stop it.
For a team that lacked leadership a year ago, the Lobos are suddenly brimming with it thanks to the influence of senior leaders like Bragg and JaQuan Lyle, not to mention veteran players like Vance Jackson, Corey Manigault, JJ Caldwell, Zane Martin and Makuach Maluach.
“For [Bragg] to kind of step in for that moment when we could have gone down a very emotional, angry path and for him to kind of have the maturity, the seniority and the experience to say ‘Guys, we’re good, let’s just go and play basketball tonight,’ was great,” Weir said.
The Lobos don’t lack confidence and chemistry, and with that comes the ability to overcome moments like the one Lyle and Manigault had during the NMSU game. As the team was coming back onto the floor following a TV timeout, the two had a brief argument that dissipated the second the game resumed.
The Lobos immediately responded with an 8-0 run.
“Guys may get into a little argument but we all have one goal and we all know it,” Lyle said. “We all go at this pretty hard and we deal with it because we all know how good each of us is, offense or defense. I mean, sometimes we go at it in the huddles a little bit but that doesn’t do nothing but bring the best out in the next guy.”
It’s all sweet music to Weir. So many times last year he lamented the fact that he was the one who had to do the job he assumed one of the players would take on himself. Now he can sit back and do what he does best.
“Oh man,” he said. “It’s awesome.”
NOTES
Tuesday: Grand Canyon (4-8) comes into The Pit having lost two straight and five of its last seven. The Antelopes are shooting just 27.8 percent from 3-point land and are only 9-for-45 in their last two games. ... The Lobos rank near the bottom in Division I with just 5.3 made 3-point shots per game. That ties them for 318th out of 350 teams across the country. ... UNM is second in the nation in both three throws made (221) and attempted (302) through its first 12 games. Indiana leads in both categories.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.