ALBUQUERQUE — In the days of VHS tapes and video cassettes collecting dust on a shelf somewhere, football teams far and wide would compile a season’s worth of highlights and package them in one long montage under a catchy title to make fans happy.
If the 2019 University of New Mexico were to do the same in the next few months, the year gone by would be titled, “A season of, 'did that really just happen?' ”
So says Lobos head coach Bob Davie, anyway.
“It’s a challenge here, it’s a huge challenge,” he said. “It’s a huge challenge here, in this league we’re in to win. That has been the biggest thing I’ve taken this season, and really since I’ve been here.”
UNM is limping to the finish line of another forgettable season, hosting Air Force on Saturday at high noon at Dreamstyle Stadium. At 2-8 overall and losers of seven straight, the Lobos are staring down the barrel of a winless season in Mountain West Conference play, not to mention a generational sense of apathy from a fan base that keeps shrinking by the week.
That said, it’s time to play football two more times. Saturday’s game is a make up of the one scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed because of the death of a UNM player.
This is a game of teams trending in opposite directions. At 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, Air Force is bowl eligible for the first time in three years and has a chance at playing in the MWC championship game in two weeks. The Falcons have won five straight, and close things out next week at home against Wyoming.
For the Lobos, the end of the line officially comes a week from now at home against Utah State. In truth, the season unraveled before the first game when starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti took a series of extended leaves due to a family crisis. The opener ended with Davie having a “serious medical incident” that may or may not have been a heart attack — we just don’t know because he’s never actually used those words.
Then came a blowout loss on national TV at Notre Dame, a pair of soul-crushing losses to Liberty and San Jose State, the exposure of a horrible defense that ranks last in the country against the pass, the suspension of then-starting QB Sheriron Jones and then the death of defensive lineman Nahje Flowers.
Toss in the most recent loss, a blowout at nationally ranked Boise State in which the Lobos fumbled on the first play of the game, lost star running back Ahmari Davis to an ACL injury on the third snap, lost backup Bryson Carroll to a twisted ankle and even normally reliable kicker Andrew Shelley doinked a gimmie off the goalpost.
All the while, the losses piled up and attendance continued to nosedive. Rumors of Davie’s imminent demise from his job have become a daily thing. And here we are, two games left and just playing out the string.
Don’t even bring up the injuries; something the Lobos have piled up at an alarming rate over the last two and a half months. They’ve lost 14 players to season-ending injuries.
“We started the season with 83 scholarship players,” Davie said. “We have 57 scholarship players available right now.”
Not good considering Air Force is a borderline Top 25 team with a legitimate shot at a 10-win season. Preparing for the Falcons’ triple option is also a tough chore.
“Nobody really stops them,” Davie said, referencing the new two-back set they use. “I think back through the years here and at other places when we beat them. I don’t know that we ever walked away saying we stopped them.”
The Falcons are also huge along the line, something they haven’t been in recent years. It had Davie questioning the entrance requirements to the service academy.
“Used to be I always thought they had that rule of how big you could be to get in that fighter jet,” Davie said, referring to a defensive line that has one player standing 6-foot-5 and another weighing 320 pounds. “You know, they had heighth restrictions. They must have bigger fighter jets now.”
For the record, cadets can be no taller than 6-8 or have more than 18 percent body fat.
In a year of did that just happen, prepare to add that to the list; playing an Air Force team with a shinier résumé and bigger, more athletic players.
If you go
Saturday: Air Force (8-2 overall, 5-1 MWC) at New Mexico (2-8, 0-6), noon at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque
TV: internet stream available on ESPN3; radio at KKOB-AM 770
