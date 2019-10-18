Lobos playing at Wyoming; Davie dealing with QB who declined to enter last week’s game

How do you know you have problems?
Try Bob Davie’s predicament on for size before answering.
Entering the season, the University of New Mexico head football coach had a clear-cut starter at quarterback (Tevaka Tuioti) but counted two solid backups (Brandt Hughes and Sheriron Jones) as basically his 1-A and 1-B options that were ready to go at any time.
With the 2019 season at its halfway point, only one of those players — Jones — appears ready, willing and able to go. Hughes is out for the season with a shoulder injury and Tuioti seems to have talked his way onto the bench.
During last week’s 35-21 loss to Colorado State, Davie’s top option at quarterback talked the coaching staff into not putting him in the game. The Lobos trailed the Rams by two scores when they turned to Tuioti to take Jones’ spot in the huddle.
Tuioti deferred to his teammate.
Jones completed just 8 of 17 passes for 89 yards with one interception and a lost fumble. In five appearances this season, he is completing only 42.4 percent of his passes, has seven interceptions and just two touchdowns.
Tuioti has passed for 263 more yards, has twice as many touchdown passes and has an efficiency rating of 128.10 compared to 80.66 for Jones.
After the CSU game, Davie described the situation like this: “He [Tuioti] didn’t seem ready to go. You know, quite honestly, he didn’t seem — just according to [offensive coordinator] Joe Dailey — there was a conversation with him about getting ready to play, warming up. I need to find out more about it, but I don’t think he was just ready to play.”
After four days to get to the bottom of it, Davie defended Tuioti’s logic. He described his sophomore signal caller as a “wonderful” and “beautiful” person who cares about his team and wants to do what’s right.
When addressing the media earlier this week about Tuioti’s actions, Davie went to bat for him.
“It was a one-time kind of decision by Tevaka, that Sheriron was going pretty well,” Davie said, adding that Tuioti’s demeanor on the sidelines was always positive. “The situation itself, we didn’t say you’re absolutely going in and he didn’t say, ‘No I’m not going in.’ We asked him, ‘What do you think about warming up?’ ‘Are you ready to go?’ and he said, ‘Coach, I’m completely behind Sheriron right now and I think it’s best for the team right now that Sheriron plays this thing out.’ ”
Jones has started the last two games and will be the No. 1 quarterback Saturday when the Lobos (2-4 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) visit Wyoming (4-2, 1-1). Tuioti remains the backup, but redshirt freshman Trae Hall, who has yet to get a single snap, has entered the fray as a potential replacement.
Davie met privately with Tuioti on Tuesday and admitted his hand-picked starter in summer camp appears to lack the play-at-all-costs mentality a coach wants from his quarterback.
“I don’t want him misrepresented,” Davie said. “Was it different? Yeah. I said to him, ‘Would Baker Mayfield have said that?’ You know, Baker might have said, ‘Give me the damn ball,’ but your personality is what your personality is.”
FOOTBALL NOTES
The team’s second-leading receiver, Jay Griffin didn’t play last week for personal reasons. Davie said he will not be available for Wyoming, either. … This will be the 72nd meeting between the Lobos and Cowboys but it’s not clear where the rivalry stands in the won-lost column. According to Wyoming’s sports information department, the Cowboys lead 38-33 but UNM’s has the Pokes leading 37-34. What they do agree on is Wyoming holds a 19-15 advantage in Laramie, Wyo. … The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sports Network starting at 1 p.m. The Lobos aren’t schedule to appear on TV again until hosting Air Force on Nov. 9.
HOOPS NOTES
Out with the Missouri Valley, in with the A-10.
The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it plans to launch a basketball series pitting its teams against those from the Atlantic 1o in 2020-21. Ten teams from each conference will participate every season with five from each league playing at home.
The MWC had a similar multiyear arrangement with the MVC until it was called off prior to this season.
The Lobos will host St. Bonaventure in The Pit on Dec. 2, 2020. Other MWC home games include George Mason at Fresno State, Richmond at Colorado State, Duquesne at Wyoming and Dayton at Nevada.
The Lobos could potentially get a sneak peek in November against another A-10 team. UNM and Richmond will both be in the final two rounds of the Roman Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 25-26. UNM faces Auburn in the Barclays Center on Nov. 25 while Richmond plays Wisconsin. If both mirror wins or losses in the first round, they would meet Nov. 26.
Matchups for the interconference MWC-A-10 Challenge showdown were determined by the league offices based on factors such as projected rankings and the anticipated strength of each team for next season.
The challenge will run for at least two seasons with an option to extend it an additional two years through 2023-24.
The UNM men open their season against Eastern New Mexico on Nov. 6 in The Pit. The Lobos women will host a pair of exhibition games Oct. 27 and Oct. 30, then open the regular season in The Pit on Nov. 5 against UC Riverside.
