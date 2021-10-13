The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll, revealed Wednesday after a vote of the league’s coaches and media.
Fresno State received 13 of the 26 first-place votes. The Lobos received seven. UNLV was voted third, followed by Colorado State, Wyoming, Boise State, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State, Air Force and Utah State.
The Lobos are coming off a regular season championship last season and return a host of veterans that formed the core of last year’s team. Senior forward Antonia Anderson headlines that group and has been voted to the MWC’s preseason all-conference team. She averaged 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds last season.
UNM opens its season with an Oct. 31 exhibition at home against Western Colorado.
