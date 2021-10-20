After a miserable six-win season in which every game was played on the road, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team cleaned house, hit the reset button and launched a full re-build heading into the 2021-22 season.
Out with Paul Weir and most of last season’s team. In with Richard Pitino and a Big Ten attitude that demands discipline, toughness and a love for being physical.
Therefore, getting picked to finish eighth in an 11-team league seems about right for a team with more question marks than answers. UNM received 79 points in a poll of Mountain West Conference media members, putting it in a tie with Wyoming.
Colorado State was made a slight favorite just ahead of San Diego State. CSU got 11 of the 20 first-place votes, while the Aztecs received seven. The other two went to Nevada, which was picked third.
Boise State was a distant fourth, followed by Utah State, Fresno State and UNLV. The tie between New Mexico and Wyoming precedes the bottom two of San Jose State and Air Force.
“Preseason polls don’t motivate me,” Pitino said Wednesday. “We should be picked toward the bottom. This is a team that won six games last year. This is a team with eight new faces. Do I think we can do better than that? Of course I do.”
The Lobos have just one player (Emmanuel Kuac) who has actually played a game in The Pit with fans. Everyone else is either new to the team or a holdover from Weir’s disastrous final season with the Lobos.
Guard Saquan Singleton said the team is still getting to know one another but said he, himself, is willing to do anything to get the Lobos turned around. That includes playing anything from point guard to shooting guard to small forward and in the paint as a power forward.
“If he throws me at the 4 tomorrow for the game, then I’m at the 4 and that’s what we’re going to go with,” Singleton said.
The Lobos open their season at home Nov. 5 against New Mexico Highlands in The Pit for an exhibition. The regular season begins Nov. 10 against Florida Atlantic. The MWC opener is Dec. 28 in The Pit against Colorado State.
“It takes some time,” Pitino said. “They’re working hard, they’re easy to coach, but adversity has not hit any of them. Nobody in this locker room has won at the level that we’re hoping to win at, so that takes time.”
Pitino called the summer and fall “productive” as the players got to know one another and settle into their new home. That includes Pitino himself.
He recalled a story where he went to Starbucks and ordered a regular coffee and the barista that handed him the drink asked why he didn’t the same drink former coach Steve Alford got when he was running UNM’s program.
“I’m, like, that was like eight years ago and you still remember that,” Pitino said. “But that’s why I took it. I believe it’s a special basketball job.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.