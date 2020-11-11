The votes are in and the results are official; no need for recounts or court intervention.
In a preseason poll to predict the outcome of the men’s basketball race in the Mountain West Conference, the powers that be have picked the University of New Mexico to finish exactly where it left off eight long months ago.
Garnering little excitement following a 19-14 season that saw the team collapse in on itself like a dying star after a 15-3 start, the Lobos have been picked seventh of the league’s 11 teams.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon as the MWC launched its first-ever virtual media days event in which six teams rolled out a coach and player during half a dozen Zoom calls with media and fans.
UNM’s Paul Weir and senior forward Makuach Maluach will get their turn in front of the camera Thursday. Undoubtedly they’ll face the same line of questions everyone else did Wednesday, which centered mostly around the pandemic’s impact on scheduling and what they’re doing to navigate what promises to be a truly bizarre season.
“You get to this part of your career, you think you’ve seen it all,” said Nevada coach Steve Alford.
The former UNM coach is entering his second season at Nevada and is coming off a 19-win season that included a sweep of his former team. The Wolf Pack were picked one spot above the Lobos.
San Diego State was a runaway choice for the top spot. The Aztecs, whose 30-win season included a legitimate shot at landing a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the pandemic forced the Big Dance’s cancellation, received 14 of the 20 first-place votes to easily outpace Boise State and the rest of the field.
Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. was named the preseason player of the year. Others on the first team were UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, Utah State’s Neemias Queta and Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens.
No Lobos were recognized in the preseason vote, which had Utah State picked third followed by UNLV and Colorado State.
After New Mexico came Fresno State, Wyoming, Air Force and San Jose State.
The main topic Wednesday was the conference’s revamped scheduling format announced earlier this week.
Each team will play everyone else twice, making for a 20-game MWC slate. To restrict travel and limit exposure to the coronavirus, every team will have five homestands and five road trips. Each two-game homestand is against the same team, as are the road swings.
With the season opener for most teams scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving, no one is sure what to expect from a Mountain West schedule that still hasn’t been revealed.
“It’s hard to comment on it or even wrap your brain around it until you do it because this is something we’ve never done before,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice.
Rice said one of the unique elements of the Mountain West is its travel demands. With most of the teams playing at higher elevations and some, like the three California schools at or near sea level, the idea of having San Diego State play both of its games in Laramie, Wyo., at 7,000 feet poses unique problems.
“I think the whole thing is going to be weird,” said Colorado State coach Niko Medved, lauding the conference for finding a creative solution to an issue that required an unorthodox approach. “If we get caught up in those things we’re going to drive ourselves crazy and so the most important in my opinion is you want to create as many opportunities for our young men to play.”
The big question surrounding UNM is whether the Lobos will even be allowed to play. The state’s current public health order prohibits college teams from practicing, let alone playing. With coronavirus numbers reaching all-time highs in Bernalillo County several times over the course of the last month, the Lobos have had to hold some workouts in Moriarty. It has raised the specter of what, if anything, can be done to even have a college basketball season.
New Mexico has some of the strictest health guidelines in the country when it comes to sports, with all sports, ranging from youth leagues to the college and professional level, effectively halted.
“Paul [Weir] and I have had some conversations about it and I understand how frustrating and how — you know, the mental health of the players is the coach’s first concern, it’s Paul’s concern, it’s my concern,” Rice said. “What they’re going through is hard, especially that.”
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson said Wednesday his team has endured two separate 14-day quarantines and was finally able to take the court for preseason practice this week. Others have canceled player retreats and preseason barnstorming tours.
Alford said a bubble format similar to the one used by the NBA, NHL and even Major League Baseball during the playoffs simply won’t work at the college level. Referees, he said, are contract workers who have regular full-time jobs that prevent them from locking down for weeks at a time.
“Odd times, different times but I hope that we can still, in college basketball as administrators, coaches, make this as an enjoyable process for our student-athletes because it’s still all about them,” he said.
