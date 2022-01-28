ALBUQUERQUE — In the current era of Lobo basketball, a win at home against a perennial bottom-feeder is cause for optimism.
The University of New Mexico picked up its first win in 38 days with an 86-70 victory over San Jose State on Friday night in The Pit. Not only did it mark the program’s first win since beating Norfolk State four days before Christmas, it lifted the Lobos out of the Mountain West Conference basement for the first time all season.
At 8-13 overall and 1-7 in league play, UNM leapfrogged San Jose State (7-12, 0-7) into 10th place. If the season ended right now, the Lobos would face Nevada and former head coach Steve Alford in the opening round of the MWC Tournament.
“Overall, I mean, a 16-point win with where we’re at, we’ll take it,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino on his postgame radio appearance. “There was a lot of good things, for sure. The thing I appreciate about this team is we know we’re not where we need to be, but we’ve been close and we’ve stayed confident. The joy has not been taken away, and that’s great to see.”
Five Lobos finished in double figures, led by Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 23 points. Point guard Jaelen House nearly had a triple-double, scoring 18 points with
13 assists and seven rebounds.
He said afterward he knew exactly how close he was to the rare feat. No Lobo has posted a triple-double since former NBA star Luc Longley did so against Penn State in 1990.
“I was trying to get three boards, you know,” House said. “That would be cool; I ain’t never even had a double-double.”
UNM controlled Friday’s game from the outset, scoring the first nine points and leading by as many as 17 before halftime. The Spartans never got within three possessions after that quick start.
Forward Jay Allen-Tovar also had
18 points. He was on the receiving end of a few House lobs, plays that illustrate the chemistry the two have crafted since becoming roommates before the season.
“We practice together every day; I think we have a pretty good chemistry with the team,” House said. “Just grinding with each other every day for these past five or six months.”
In SJSU, the Lobos finally met a Mountain West opponent they could control on the glass. As one of the worst rebounding teams in the conference, UNM held a
38-23 advantage in Friday’s game. Four Lobos had at least half a dozen rebounds, including seven apiece from the two shortest players on the roster in House and reserve guard KJ Jenkins.
The ability to keep the Spartans from making any kind of rally by clearing the boards is what led to a win that’s as much of a relief as it is a momentum-builder. Pitino said after a number of close losses in MWC play, the team never wavered about its potential to win games.
“I’ve tried very, very hard not to make it about wins and losses right now; I really have in Year One as we’re trying to build it,” Pitino said. “It feels good for sure. We’ve had a lot of heartbreak over the last five or six weeks.”
NOTES
Javonte Johnson missed both of his 3-point attempts, extending his streak to eight in a row over the last two games. … The Lobos had 10 3-pointers on just 22 attempts against SJSU and finished the game shooting
54 percent from the field. … The announced crowd was 8,277. It’s UNM’s last home game until Feb. 15 against Wyoming. The Lobos head to San Diego State on Monday and Air Force on Feb. 5.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.