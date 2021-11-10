It was an entertaining opening act for the Richard Pitino Era.
For a team that struggled to make buckets a year ago, the New Mexico Lobos put on a second-half shooting clinic Wednesday night in The Pit. UNM shot 62.5 percent after the break and hit eight of 12 3-pointers in downing the Florida Atlantic Owls 99-92 in its season opener.
It was the first regular-season contest in front of fans in The Pit since the Lobos beat Utah State, 66-64, on Feb. 29, 2020.
It was the antithesis of last year’s squad, which shot just over 41 percent from the field and an abysmal 27.5 percent from beyond the arc. Leading the way Wednesday was the quartet of Jalen House, Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Gethro Muscadin and Jay Allen-Tovar, who combined for 46 of the Lobos’ 56 second-half points.
House scored 13 of his 30 points after the break, and his jumper in the paint with 2:41 left in the game capped a 26-8 run that turned a 71-69 Owls’ lead into a 95-79 UNM advantage.
The Lobos failed to make a field goal, committed three turnovers and missed four free throws over the final 2:41, but they built enough of a margin to survive the cold finish by going 4-for-8 from the free-throw line.
The finish belied a taught, fast-paced game in which neither team led by more than eight points. FAU actually led 71-69 on Brandon Weatherspoon’s layup with 10:26 left in the game.
Muscadin tied the score at 71-all with a dunk 18 seconds later, and House hit a jumper in the lane for 73-71 with 9:39 to go. The Lobos never trailed after that.
In the first half, UNM looked an awful lot like last year’s team, as it made just 15 of 34 shots from the field and were just 4-for-12 on 3s. It took House’s 17 points to give the Lobos a 43-41 lead at the break.
Allen-Tovar finished with 18 points, with 10 coming after the break, and Mashburn scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Muscadin also had 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting in just 22 minutes, although he fouled out late in the game.
Michael Forrest scored 20 of his team-high 26 points in the second half for the Owls, while Bitumba Baruti had all of his 15 points in the second half.
The Lobos travel to Boulder, Colo., on Saturday to take on the University of Colorado. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
